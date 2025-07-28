ASLA Receives Two 2025 Power of Associations Silver Awards

Washington, D.C., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Landscape Architects has been recognized as a Power of Associations Silver Award by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its impactful work on two key initiatives, the ASLA Climate and Biodiversity Action Plan and Landscape Architecture is STEM.

“Congratulations to the American Society of Landscape Architects for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “It’s always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We’re very proud to spotlight these award-winning initiatives.”

“This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the impact landscape architects are making—and the role ASLA plays in advancing that impact. The STEM designation achievement and our Climate Action Plan are strategic, bold efforts - but they are only possible because of the energy, insight and dedication our members bring every day. Their work within ASLA not only strengthens the profession, it also champions innovation through design that drives real change in communities, business, and ecosystems across the globe” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen, Hon. ASLA.

Climate Action Plan

Launched in 2022, the ASLA Climate Action Plan aims to guide the landscape architecture profession toward achieving zero embodied and operational emissions and doubling carbon sequestration by 2040. What makes the plan extraordinary is its comprehensive approach. It integrates climate action into professional practice, engages underserved communities, fosters international collaboration, and contributes to global priorities such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

By uniting members, staff, chapters, and partners around a shared climate vision, ASLA has demonstrated the power of associations to lead meaningful, systemic change—within the profession and across society.

Landscape Architecture Is STEM

ASLA sought to gain recognition of landscape architecture as a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) profession. This pursuit was to acknowledge the extensive STEM coursework integral to landscape architecture education and gains credibility with decision-makers in government, academia, and industry. STEM recognition leads to more funding, more research, and more seats at the table when policies around climate, infrastructure, and public health are shaped.

The culmination of these efforts was realized in 2023, when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security officially designated landscape architecture as a STEM discipline. This official recognition affirms what ASLA members already know: Landscape architects are using rigorous science and inspired design to solve some of the most urgent problems of our time. This designation helps society benefit more fully from the profession’s problem-solving power.

“These recognitions from ASAE underscore the scale of what’s possible when a profession organizes around a shared purpose—and we're just getting started,” said Carter-Conneen.

To learn more about ASLA’s Climate Action Plan, visit www.asla.org/climate. To learn more about ASLA’s Landscape Architecture Is STEM initiative, visit www.asla.org/STEM.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Press Office

American Society of Landscape Architects

press@asla.org

(202) 216-2343

About The Power of Associations Awards

ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards recognize the association community’s economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award recipients during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 25, 2025, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

About ASLA

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.