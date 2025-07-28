GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GBFH), the parent company of GBank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2025, and $4.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $9.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

  • Net revenue(1) of $17.8 million, a 2.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025

  • Gain on loan sales of $2.6 million on loans sold of $82.1 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $2.5 million on loans sold of $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025

  • Gain on loan sales margin(1) of 3.16% compared to 3.63% for the first quarter of 2025

  • Credit card transaction volume of $82.2 million and net interchange fees of $1.5 million, compared to $105.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025

  • U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending and commercial banking loan originations of $160.5 million, an all-time record for the Company, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025

  • Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions(1), of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 0.37% of total assets

Edward M. Nigro, the Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “Our second quarter non-interest income declined by 1.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of our pause in credit card issuance and further by the lower-than-expected gain on loan sale margin for SBA loan sales of 3.16%. Mitigating each occurrence are two key factors: (i) we have restarted credit card applications and third quarter 2025 transaction volume is already trending 35% above second quarter 2025; and, (ii) our SBA loan originations remain strong at $132 million for second quarter and the pipeline remains robust. We fully expect our credit card transaction growth to continue, and we are optimistic that gain on loan sale margins will return to more normal levels.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $494 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by higher deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by money market, savings, and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to favorably trend downward, from 4.48% during the second quarter of 2024 to 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 also reflected the net effect of the reversal of $92 thousand of interest accruals and discounts attributable to $2.0 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. Comparatively, the first quarter of 2025 reflected the net effect of the reversal of $100 thousand of interest accruals, deferred fees, and deferred costs attributable to $2.8 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status.

The increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on investment securities was 4.73% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.94% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.74% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter was the result of a changing investment mix during the second quarter of 2025 designed to address asset-liability management objectives.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 4.31%, compared to 4.47% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.82% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to both (i) a slight decrease in loan yield quarter-over-quarter, and (ii) a decrease in yield on investment securities as discussed above. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2024 is reflective of the 100 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate during the second half of 2024 by the Federal Reserve.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $369 thousand compared to $710 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $796 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans recorded in the second quarter of 2025 reflects quarterly organic growth in non-guaranteed loans of $36.3 million and the replenishment of reserves to offset charge-offs taken during the period.

Non-interest income was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $79 thousand decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in net interchange fees of $468 thousand resulting from the planned operational improvements undertaken by the Bank during the quarter, which contributed to a temporary lag in credit card activity. The $1.2 million increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $1.4 million, and (ii) a $216 thousand increase in loan servicing income. These increases were partially offset by a $570 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans due to less favorable secondary market pricing during the second quarter of 2025.

Net revenue totaled $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $415 thousand, or 2.4%, compared to $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.3 million, or 14.6%, when compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 62.8% for the first quarter of 2024 and 58.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest expense is primarily due to the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the registration of its shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which totaled $759 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $290 thousand during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a $483 thousand increase in employee compensation costs due to increased stock-based compensation expense and staffing levels, as well as a $798 thousand increase in other expenses due to the previously mentioned legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the registration and listing of our shares of common stock, as well as increases in data processing, supplies, and other non-interest expenses to support the growth of the organization.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was 23.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $285 thousand from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $79 thousand from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.33 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.31 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.36 for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 188 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to 175 full-time equivalent employees as of March 31, 2025, and 155 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $871.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $843.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and $772.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $28.3 million during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans, and partially offset by decreases in multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $98.8 million from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by increases of $88.5 million in commercial real estate loans. Total guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 22.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 24.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 27.9% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $9.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $9.0 million as of March 31, 2025, and $7.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.95% as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding guaranteed portions(1), was 1.36% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.41% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.32% as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.032 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $36.5 million from $995.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $192.1 million from $840.4 million as of June 30, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $25.5 million in certificates of deposit and a $29.5 million increase in savings and money market accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.7 million from $242.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.5 million from $220.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 84.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 84.7% as of March 31, 2025, and 92.0% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company held no short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2025 or March 31, 2025, compared to short term borrowings of $12.0 million as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $520.2 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.1 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity was $151.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $146.6 million as of March 31, 2025, and $110.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity from March 31, 2025 is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2024 was the result of the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024 and net income earned over the previous twelve months.

The Company’s ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.3% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 11.0% as of June 30, 2024. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 14.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 12.9% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was the result of the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s book value per share was $10.63 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3.5% from $10.27 as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of 25.2% from $8.49 as of June 30, 2024. The increase in book value per share from March 31, 2025 is attributable to net income earned during the second quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased 3.6% to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, and increased 22.1% from $1.01 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by increases in loans and investment securities. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $283 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $870 thousand, or 0.38% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $828 thousand, or 0.39% of average net loans (annualized) in the first quarter of 2025 and $29 thousand of net loan charge-offs, or 0.01% of average net loans (annualized) during the second quarter of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $993 thousand during the quarter to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and increased $11.8 million from $6.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans totaled $13.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest totaled $146 thousand as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2025, and $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The balance of loans past due 90 days and accruing of $146 thousand at June 30, 2025 was comprised entirely of credit card balances which are non-guaranteed.

The Company held no other real estate owned as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.

Total non-performing assets totaled $18.4 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million from $20.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $10.8 million from $7.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million from $5.7 million as of March 31, 2025 and an increase of $2.4 million from $2.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $8.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $6.7 million from $14.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $7.1 million from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $5.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 1.49% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.71% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.75% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, to total assets(1) was 0.37% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.48% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.22% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment, stronger than expected employment data in recent periods, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas.  Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Other Financial Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA lending and commercial banking loan originations totaled $160.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $126.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Loan sale volume increased to $82.1 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $77.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased 2.2% to $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased 18.0% from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.36% for the second quarter of 2024.

Gaming FinTech

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company completed its efforts to enhance critical systems to internally control all aspects of our credit card operations including applications processing, Know Your Customer, credit processing, customer service and compliance/risk management. Due to the growth in credit card transaction volumes the Bank has also begun developing entirely new platforms for the program targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As expected, the above enhancements disrupted our credit card marketing/growth in the second quarter of 2025 and this, combined with the anticipated seasonal decline in gaming volume in the second quarter, resulted in a 22% decline in transaction volume from $105 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $82 million during the second quarter of 2025. However, we began processing new card applications mid-June and, as of the date of this press release, the Company is seeing significantly higher transaction volume over the second quarter.

Credit card balances were $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of March 31, 2025, and $891 thousand as of June 30, 2024. Through June 30, 2025, and since the launch of credit card operations, the Bank has processed over $246 million in gaming transactions.

The Prepaid Access/Slot program involving BoltBetz is continuing to make significant progress. The technology development process is complete and functional, and the program remains subject to the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

The PPA pipeline continues to develop new payments agreements with both the Prepaid Access accounts and virtual ATM providers which are expected to launch in the coming quarters following the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

BankCard Services LLC (“BCS”) and GBank now have sixteen active payment and Pooled Player (PPA™) and Pooled Consumer (PCA™) Program clients. Currently, BCS and GBank are conducting due diligence for five new clients, with anticipated onboarding in future quarters. Gaming FinTech deposits averaged $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
                 Linked Quarter  Quarter Year-Over-Year 
                 6/30/25 vs. 3/31/25  6/30/25 vs. 6/30/24 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Sep 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2024		  $ Var  % Var  $ Var  % Var 
Assets                           
Cash and Due From Banks $11,877  $6,701  $9,262  $5,798  $5,409  $5,176   77.2% $6,468   119.6%
Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions  131,352   140,270   114,860   65,160   82,749   (8,918)  -6.4%  48,603   58.7%
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents  143,229   146,971   124,122   70,958   88,158   (3,742)  -2.5%  55,071   62.5%
                            
Investment Securities:                           
Available For Sale, at Fair Value  82,886   71,468   65,609   39,381   2,330   11,418   16.0%  80,556   3457.3%
Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost  39,515   39,903   40,569   46,043   56,520   (388)  -1.0%  (17,005)  -30.1%
                            
Loans Held For Sale  45,242   41,313   32,649   68,317   40,489   3,929   9.5%  4,753   11.7%
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs:                           
Commercial and Industrial  59,021   56,885   64,000   53,490   50,498   2,136   3.8%  8,523   16.9%
Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied  682,021   672,379   630,551   607,864   583,463   9,642   1.4%  98,558   16.9%
Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied  96,526   81,768   88,802   86,785   106,595   14,758   18.0%  (10,069)  -9.4%
Construction and Land Development  4,371   3,201   2,934   2,161   529   1,170   36.6%  3,842   726.3%
Multifamily  18,987   19,011   17,374   17,398   17,420   (24)  -0.1%  1,567   9.0%
Residential  6,810   7,619   10,584   12,025   13,443   (809)  -10.6%  (6,633)  -49.3%
Consumer  3,894   2,502   1,713   1,276   909   1,392   55.6%  2,985   328.4%
Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs  871,630   843,365   815,958   780,999   772,857   28,265   3.4%  98,773   12.8%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses  (9,205)  (8,997)  (9,114)  (7,934)  (7,342)  (208)  2.3%  (1,863)  25.4%
Total Net Loans  862,425   834,368   806,844   773,065   765,515   28,057   3.4%  96,910   12.7%
                            
Loan Servicing Asset  9,736   9,231   8,976   8,046   7,698   505   5.5%  2,038   26.5%
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,513   4,652   4,652   4,652   4,652   861   18.5%  861   18.5%
All Other Assets  43,878   42,106   38,943   37,540   43,992   1,772   4.2%  (114)  -0.3%
Total Assets $1,232,424  $1,190,012  $1,122,364  $1,048,002  $1,009,354  $42,412   3.6% $223,070   22.1%
Liabilities                           
Non-Interest Bearing Demand $228,913  $242,650  $239,672  $229,875  $220,438  $(13,737)  -5.7% $8,475   3.8%
Interest Bearing Demand  57,254   62,035   68,132   65,623   65,120   (4,781)  -7.7%  (7,866)  -12.1%
Savings and Money Market  309,559   280,056   256,724   244,091   222,115   29,503   10.5%  87,444   39.4%
Certificates of Deposit  436,738   411,201   370,552   343,931   332,695   25,537   6.2%  104,043   31.3%
Total Deposits  1,032,464   995,942   935,080   883,520   840,368   36,522   3.7%  192,096   22.9%
                            
Short-Term Borrowings  -   -   -   -   12,000   -   0.0%  (12,000)  -100.0%
Subordinated Debt  26,126   26,107   26,088   26,070   26,051   19   0.1%  75   0.3%
Operating Lease Liability  6,121   6,299   4,839   5,032   5,221   (178)  -2.8%  900   17.2%
Other Liabilities  15,964   15,048   15,657   16,997   14,769   916   6.1%  1,195   8.1%
Total Liabilities  1,080,675   1,043,396   981,664   931,619   898,409   37,279   3.6%  182,266   20.3%
                            
Equity                           
Common Stock  1   1   1   1   1   -   0.0%  -   0.0%
Additional Paid-in Capital  79,291   78,718   77,571   57,287   56,966   573   0.7%  22,325   39.2%
Retained Earnings  73,662   68,906   64,437   59,192   54,177   4,756   6.9%  19,485   36.0%
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (1,205)  (1,009)  (1,309)  (97)  (199)  (196)  19.4%  (1,006)  505.5%
Total Stockholders’ Equity  151,749   146,616   140,700   116,383   110,945   5,133   3.5%  40,804   36.8%
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,232,424  $1,190,012  $1,122,364  $1,048,002  $1,009,354  $42,412   3.6% $223,070   22.1%
                            
Book Value Per Common Share $10.63  $10.27  $9.87  $8.91  $8.49  $0.36   3.5% $2.14   25.2%


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Sep 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Interest Income                     
Loans $17,659  $16,836  $17,231  $17,347  $16,360  $34,495  $31,690 
Deposits With Other Financial Institutions  1,365   1,192   1,099   1,367   1,165   2,557   2,137 
Investment Securities  1,414   1,281   1,177   924   868   2,695   1,882 
Other Interest Bearing Balances  117   100   103   102   96   217   170 
Total Interest Income  20,555   19,409   19,610   19,740   18,489   39,964   35,879 
                      
Interest Expense                     
Deposits  7,905   7,230   7,535   7,194   6,848   15,135   13,046 
Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt  262   285   286   287   293   547   682 
Total Interest Expense  8,167   7,515   7,821   7,481   7,141   15,682   13,728 
                      
Net Interest Income  12,388   11,894   11,789   12,259   11,348   24,282   22,151 
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans  (1,079)  (710)  (1,337)  (570)  (283)  (1,789)  (283)
Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments  (13)  (11)  (13)  (8)  (12)  (24)  (32)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  11,296   11,173   10,439   11,681   11,053   22,469   21,836 
                      
Non-Interest Income                     
Gain on Sales of Loans  2,593   2,537   3,998   2,838   3,163   5,130   5,246 
Loan Servicing Income  750   703   597   566   534   1,453   594 
Service Charges and Fees  54   56   54   48   41   110   82 
Net Interchange Fees  1,535   2,003   947   284   146   3,538   166 
Other Income  452   164   168   166   282   616   483 
Total Non-Interest Income  5,384   5,463   5,764   3,902   4,166   10,847   6,571 
                      
Non-Interest Expenses                     
Salaries and Employee Benefits  6,235   6,400   5,813   5,495   5,752   12,635   11,042 
Occupancy Expenses  400   392   398   404   417   792   865 
Other Expenses  3,761   4,115   3,509   3,156   2,963   7,876   5,601 
Total Non-Interest Expenses  10,396   10,907   9,720   9,055   9,132   21,303   17,508 
                      
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes  6,284   5,729   6,483   6,528   6,087   12,013   10,899 
Provision For Income Taxes  (1,486)  (1,224)  (1,239)  (1,513)  (1,411)  (2,710)  (2,523)
Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss  4,798   4,505   5,244   5,015   4,676   9,303   8,376 
Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment  (43)  (35)  -   -   -   (78)  - 
Net Income $4,755  $4,470  $5,244  $5,015  $4,676  $9,225  $8,376 
                         
Earnings Per Share $0.33  $0.31  $0.37  $0.38  $0.36  $0.65  $0.65 
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.33  $0.31  $0.37  $0.38  $0.36  $0.63  $0.65 
Average Common Shares Outstanding  14,274   14,256   14,095   13,067   12,845   14,265   12,812 
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding  14,551   14,549   14,327   13,236   12,964   14,536   12,964 


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)		 
  
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/ 
  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1) 
ASSETS:                           
Interest Bearing Deposits $115,974  $1,365   4.72% $102,628  $1,192   4.71% $80,062  $1,165   5.85%
Investment Securities:                           
Taxable  119,880   1,414   4.73%  105,222   1,281   4.94%  73,696   868   4.74%
Loans and Loans Held For Sale  911,028   17,659   7.77%  866,690   16,836   7.88%  789,516   16,360   8.33%
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,362   117   8.75%  4,652   100   8.72%  4,400   96   8.78%
Total Earning Assets  1,152,244   20,555   7.16%  1,079,192   19,409   7.29%  947,674   18,489   7.85%
                            
Cash and Due From Banks  6,782         6,216         6,302       
Other Assets  41,894         39,177         33,607       
Total Assets $1,200,920        $1,124,585        $987,583       
                            
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                           
Deposits:                           
Interest-bearing Demand $60,320   316   2.10% $65,693   355   2.19% $67,038   395   2.37%
Money Market and Savings  303,814   2,929   3.87%  264,085   2,411   3.70%  217,081   2,137   3.96%
Certificates of Deposit  413,940   4,660   4.52%  385,704   4,464   4.69%  330,271   4,316   5.26%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  778,074   7,905   4.08%  715,482   7,230   4.10%  614,390   6,848   4.48%
                            
Short-Term Borrowings  -   -   0.00%  -   -   0.00%  517   7   5.45%
Subordinated Debt  26,113   262   4.02%  26,095   285   4.43%  26,040   286   4.42%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  804,187   8,167   4.07%  741,577   7,515   4.11%  640,947   7,141   4.48%
                            
Noninterest-bearing Deposits  223,201         218,874         220,842       
Other Liabilities  22,404         20,139         18,849       
Stockholders’ Equity  151,128         143,995         106,945       
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,200,920        $1,124,585        $987,583       
                            
Net Interest Income    $12,388        $11,894        $11,348    
                            
Total Yield on Earning Assets        7.16%        7.29%        7.85%
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities        4.07%        4.11%        4.48%
Average Interest Spread        3.08%        3.18%        3.37%
Net Interest Margin        4.31%        4.47%        4.82%
Net Interest Margin (Bank Only)        4.40%        4.58%        4.94%
                            
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis                           


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)		 
  
  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/ 
  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1) 
ASSETS:                  
Interest Bearing Deposits $109,338  $2,557   4.72% $73,081  $2,137   5.88%
Investment Securities:                  
Taxable  112,591   2,695   4.83%  85,890   1,882   4.41%
Loans and Loans Held For Sale  888,982   34,495   7.82%  758,651   31,690   8.40%
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,009   217   8.74%  3,811   170   8.97%
Total Earning Assets  1,115,920   39,964   7.22%  921,433   35,879   7.83%
                   
Cash and Due From Banks  6,501         6,119       
Other Assets  40,543         33,604       
Total Assets $1,162,964        $961,156       
                   
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing Demand $62,992   672   2.15% $66,170   788   2.39%
Money Market and Savings  284,060   5,340   3.79%  201,727   3,897   3.88%
Certificates of Deposit  399,899   9,123   4.60%  319,746   8,361   5.26%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  746,951   15,135   4.09%  587,643   13,046   4.46%
                   
Short-Term Borrowings  -   -   0.00%  4,049   111   5.51%
Subordinated Debt  26,104   547   4.23%  26,031   571   4.41%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  773,055   15,682   4.09%  617,723   13,728   4.47%
                   
Noninterest-bearing Deposits  221,050         220,804       
Other Liabilities  21,278         18,427       
Stockholders’ Equity  147,581         104,202       
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,162,964        $961,156       
                   
Net Interest Income    $24,282        $22,151    
                   
Total Yield on Earning Assets        7.22%        7.83%
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities        4.09%        4.47%
Average Interest Spread        3.13%        3.36%
Net Interest Margin        4.39%        4.83%
Net Interest Margin (Bank Only)        4.49%        4.96%
                   
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis                  


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Additional Financial Information
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Sep 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Key Performance Metrics                     
Return on Average Assets-Net Income(1)  1.59%  1.61%  1.93%  1.96%  1.90%  1.60%  1.75%
Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity(1)  12.62%  12.59%  15.13%  17.29%  17.59%  12.61%  16.17%
Efficiency Ratio  58.50%  62.84%  55.38%  56.03%  58.86%  60.64%  60.96%
Net Interest Margin(1)  4.31%  4.47%  4.53%  5.00%  4.82%  4.39%  4.83%
Net Revenue(2) $17,772  $17,357  $17,553  $16,161  $15,514  $35,129  $28,722 
Common Equity / Assets  12.3%  12.3%  12.5%  11.1%  11.0%  12.3%  11.0%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank  13.82%  14.23%  12.90%  13.08%  12.88%  13.82%  12.88%
                      
Selected Loan Metrics                     
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale $45,242  $41,313  $32,649  $68,317  $40,489  $45,242  $40,489 
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment  192,324   204,239   201,267   203,027   215,382   192,324   215,382 
Total Guaranteed Loans  237,566   245,552   233,916   271,344   255,871   237,566   255,871 
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2)  22.1%  24.2%  24.7%  26.0%  27.9%  22.1%  27.9%
SBA Loan Originations $132,256  $129,351  $103,886  $146,918  $121,807  $261,607  $251,074 
SBA Loans Sold $82,140  $68,720  $98,545  $71,386  $77,905  $150,860  $146,477 
Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2)  3.16%  3.69%  4.06%  3.98%  4.36%  3.40%  3.58%
                      
Asset Quality                     
Total nonaccrual loans $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $5,381  $6,470  $18,227  $6,470 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  146   1,153   40   27   1,142   146   1,142 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Total non-performing assets $18,373  $20,373  $14,168  $5,408  $7,612  $18,373  $7,612 
Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion $13,792  $14,687  $9,321  $3,838  $5,396  $13,792  $5,396 
Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion $4,581  $5,686  $4,847  $1,570  $2,216  $4,581  $2,216 
                      
Non-performing assets to total assets  1.49%  1.71%  1.26%  0.52%  0.75%  1.49%  0.75%
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2)  0.37%  0.48%  0.43%  0.15%  0.22%  0.37%  0.22%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $870  $828  $157  $(22) $29  $1,698  $29 
                      
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing $8,182  $14,853  $11,822  $12,390  $1,054  $8,182  $1,054 
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion $5,650  $11,915  $8,713  $8,535  $-  $5,650  $- 
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion $2,532  $2,938  $3,109  $3,855  $1,054  $2,532  $1,054 
                      
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) $9,205  $8,997  $9,114  $7,934  $7,342  $9,205  $7,342 
Nonaccrual loans $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $5,381  $6,470  $18,227  $6,470 
ACL to nonaccrual loans  51%  47%  65%  147%  113%  51%  113%
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2)  208%  168%  190%  514%  130%  208%  130%
ACL to loans  1.06%  1.07%  1.12%  1.02%  0.95%  1.06%  0.95%
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2)  1.36%  1.41%  1.48%  1.37%  1.32%  1.36%  1.32%
                      
Book Value                     
Stockholders’ Equity $151,749  $146,616  $140,700  $116,383  $110,945  $151,749  $110,945 
Common shares outstanding  14,274   14,271   14,252   13,067   13,061   14,274   13,061 
Book value per common share $10.63  $10.27  $9.87  $8.91  $8.49  $10.63  $8.49 
Full-Time Equivalent Employees  188   175   169   159   155   188   155 
                      
(1)Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis 
(2)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 


GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($'s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Sep 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
                      
Net Revenue(1)                     
Net Interest Income $12,388  $11,894  $11,789  $12,259  $11,348  $24,282  $22,151 
Non-Interest Income  5,384   5,463   5,764   3,902   4,166   10,847   6,571 
Net Revenue $17,772  $17,357  $17,553  $16,161  $15,514  $35,129  $28,722 
                      
Gain on Loan Sales Margin(1)                     
Gain on Sale of Loans $2,593  $2,537  $3,998  $2,838  $3,163  $5,130  $5,246 
Loans Sold  82,140   68,720   98,545   71,386   77,905   150,860   146,477 
Gain on Loan Sales Margin  3.16%  3.69%  4.06%  3.98%  4.06%  3.40%  3.58%
                      
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans(2)                     
SBA and USDA Guaranteed Loans $192,324  $204,239  $201,267  $203,027  $215,382  $192,324  $215,382 
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs  871,630   843,365   815,958   780,999   772,857   871,630   772,857 
Guaranteed Loans as a % of Loans  22.1%  24.2%  24.7%  26.0%  27.9%  22.1%  27.9%
                      
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2)                     
Non-performing assets $18,373  $20,373  $14,168  $5,408  $7,612  $18,373  $7,612 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of non-performing assets  13,792   14,687   9,321   3,838   5,396   13,792   5,396 
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions  4,581   5,686   4,847   1,570   2,216   4,581   2,216 
Total assets  1,232,424   1,190,012   1,122,364   1,048,002   1,009,354   1,232,424   1,009,354 
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets  0.37%  0.48%  0.43%  0.15%  0.22%  0.37%  0.22%
                      
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2)                     
Nonaccrual loans $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $5,381  $6,470  $18,227  $6,470 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of nonaccrual loans  13,792   13,859   9,321   3,838   833   13,792   833 
Nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed portions  4,435   5,361   4,807   1,543   5,637   4,435   5,637 
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed  208%  168%  190%  514%  130%  208%  130%
                      
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2)                     
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs $871,630  $843,365  $815,958  $780,999  $772,857  $871,630  $772,857 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of loans  192,324   204,239   201,267   203,027   215,382   192,324   215,382 
Loans, excluding guaranteed  679,306   639,126   614,691   577,972   557,475   679,306   557,475 
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed  1.36%  1.41%  1.48%  1.37%  1.32%  1.36%  1.32%
                      
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes                     
(1) We believe this non-GAAP measurement presents trends in income generation of the Company. 
(2) We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide useful metrics regarding the at-risk assets of the Company. 

