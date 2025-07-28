GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2025, and $4.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $9.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net revenue (1) of $17.8 million, a 2.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales of $2.6 million on loans sold of $82.1 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $2.5 million on loans sold of $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales margin (1) of 3.16% compared to 3.63% for the first quarter of 2025





Credit card transaction volume of $82.2 million and net interchange fees of $1.5 million, compared to $105.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025





U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending and commercial banking loan originations of $160.5 million, an all-time record for the Company, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025





Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions(1), of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 0.37% of total assets



Edward M. Nigro, the Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “Our second quarter non-interest income declined by 1.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of our pause in credit card issuance and further by the lower-than-expected gain on loan sale margin for SBA loan sales of 3.16%. Mitigating each occurrence are two key factors: (i) we have restarted credit card applications and third quarter 2025 transaction volume is already trending 35% above second quarter 2025; and, (ii) our SBA loan originations remain strong at $132 million for second quarter and the pipeline remains robust. We fully expect our credit card transaction growth to continue, and we are optimistic that gain on loan sale margins will return to more normal levels.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $494 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by higher deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by money market, savings, and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to favorably trend downward, from 4.48% during the second quarter of 2024 to 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest income for the second quarter of 2025 also reflected the net effect of the reversal of $92 thousand of interest accruals and discounts attributable to $2.0 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. Comparatively, the first quarter of 2025 reflected the net effect of the reversal of $100 thousand of interest accruals, deferred fees, and deferred costs attributable to $2.8 million of commercial loans placed on nonaccrual status.

The increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on investment securities was 4.73% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.94% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.74% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter was the result of a changing investment mix during the second quarter of 2025 designed to address asset-liability management objectives.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 4.31%, compared to 4.47% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.82% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to both (i) a slight decrease in loan yield quarter-over-quarter, and (ii) a decrease in yield on investment securities as discussed above. The decrease in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2024 is reflective of the 100 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate during the second half of 2024 by the Federal Reserve.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $369 thousand compared to $710 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $796 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded during the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans recorded in the second quarter of 2025 reflects quarterly organic growth in non-guaranteed loans of $36.3 million and the replenishment of reserves to offset charge-offs taken during the period.

Non-interest income was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $79 thousand decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in net interchange fees of $468 thousand resulting from the planned operational improvements undertaken by the Bank during the quarter, which contributed to a temporary lag in credit card activity. The $1.2 million increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) an increase in credit card net interchange fees of $1.4 million, and (ii) a $216 thousand increase in loan servicing income. These increases were partially offset by a $570 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans due to less favorable secondary market pricing during the second quarter of 2025.

Net revenue totaled $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $415 thousand, or 2.4%, compared to $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.3 million, or 14.6%, when compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 62.8% for the first quarter of 2024 and 58.9% for the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest expense is primarily due to the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the registration of its shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which totaled $759 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $290 thousand during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a $483 thousand increase in employee compensation costs due to increased stock-based compensation expense and staffing levels, as well as a $798 thousand increase in other expenses due to the previously mentioned legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the registration and listing of our shares of common stock, as well as increases in data processing, supplies, and other non-interest expenses to support the growth of the organization.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was 23.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $285 thousand from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $79 thousand from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.33 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.31 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.36 for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 188 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to 175 full-time equivalent employees as of March 31, 2025, and 155 full-time equivalent employees as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $871.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $843.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and $772.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $28.3 million during the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans, and partially offset by decreases in multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $98.8 million from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by increases of $88.5 million in commercial real estate loans. Total guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 22.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 24.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 27.9% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $9.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $9.0 million as of March 31, 2025, and $7.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.95% as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding guaranteed portions(1), was 1.36% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.41% as of March 31, 2025, and 1.32% as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.032 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $36.5 million from $995.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $192.1 million from $840.4 million as of June 30, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $25.5 million in certificates of deposit and a $29.5 million increase in savings and money market accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.7 million from $242.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.5 million from $220.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 84.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 84.7% as of March 31, 2025, and 92.0% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company held no short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2025 or March 31, 2025, compared to short term borrowings of $12.0 million as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $520.2 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.1 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity was $151.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $146.6 million as of March 31, 2025, and $110.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity from March 31, 2025 is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2024 was the result of the previously disclosed private placement of shares of common stock completed in October 2024 and net income earned over the previous twelve months.

The Company’s ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.3% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 11.0% as of June 30, 2024. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 14.2% as of March 31, 2025, and 12.9% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was the result of the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s book value per share was $10.63 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3.5% from $10.27 as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of 25.2% from $8.49 as of June 30, 2024. The increase in book value per share from March 31, 2025 is attributable to net income earned during the second quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased 3.6% to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, and increased 22.1% from $1.01 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by increases in loans and investment securities. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $710 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $283 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $870 thousand, or 0.38% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $828 thousand, or 0.39% of average net loans (annualized) in the first quarter of 2025 and $29 thousand of net loan charge-offs, or 0.01% of average net loans (annualized) during the second quarter of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $993 thousand during the quarter to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and increased $11.8 million from $6.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans totaled $13.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest totaled $146 thousand as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2025, and $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The balance of loans past due 90 days and accruing of $146 thousand at June 30, 2025 was comprised entirely of credit card balances which are non-guaranteed.

The Company held no other real estate owned as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.

Total non-performing assets totaled $18.4 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million from $20.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $10.8 million from $7.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million from $5.7 million as of March 31, 2025 and an increase of $2.4 million from $2.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $8.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $6.7 million from $14.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and an increase of $7.1 million from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024. The guaranteed portion of loans past due between 30 and 89 days and accruing interest totaled $5.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 1.49% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.71% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.75% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions, to total assets(1) was 0.37% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.48% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.22% as of June 30, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment, stronger than expected employment data in recent periods, continued uncertainty regarding U.S. trade and tariff policy and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Other Financial Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA lending and commercial banking loan originations totaled $160.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $133.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $126.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Loan sale volume increased to $82.1 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $68.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $77.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased 2.2% to $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased 18.0% from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.69% for the first quarter of 2025 and 4.36% for the second quarter of 2024.

Gaming FinTech

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company completed its efforts to enhance critical systems to internally control all aspects of our credit card operations including applications processing, Know Your Customer, credit processing, customer service and compliance/risk management. Due to the growth in credit card transaction volumes the Bank has also begun developing entirely new platforms for the program targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As expected, the above enhancements disrupted our credit card marketing/growth in the second quarter of 2025 and this, combined with the anticipated seasonal decline in gaming volume in the second quarter, resulted in a 22% decline in transaction volume from $105 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $82 million during the second quarter of 2025. However, we began processing new card applications mid-June and, as of the date of this press release, the Company is seeing significantly higher transaction volume over the second quarter.

Credit card balances were $3.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of March 31, 2025, and $891 thousand as of June 30, 2024. Through June 30, 2025, and since the launch of credit card operations, the Bank has processed over $246 million in gaming transactions.

The Prepaid Access/Slot program involving BoltBetz is continuing to make significant progress. The technology development process is complete and functional, and the program remains subject to the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

The PPA pipeline continues to develop new payments agreements with both the Prepaid Access accounts and virtual ATM providers which are expected to launch in the coming quarters following the receipt of final regulatory approvals.

BankCard Services LLC (“BCS”) and GBank now have sixteen active payment and Pooled Player (PPA™) and Pooled Consumer (PCA™) Program clients. Currently, BCS and GBank are conducting due diligence for five new clients, with anticipated onboarding in future quarters. Gaming FinTech deposits averaged $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GBFH.” Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) Linked Quarter Quarter Year-Over-Year 6/30/25 vs. 3/31/25 6/30/25 vs. 6/30/24 ($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 $ Var % Var $ Var % Var Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 11,877 $ 6,701 $ 9,262 $ 5,798 $ 5,409 $ 5,176 77.2 % $ 6,468 119.6 % Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 131,352 140,270 114,860 65,160 82,749 (8,918 ) -6.4 % 48,603 58.7 % Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 143,229 146,971 124,122 70,958 88,158 (3,742 ) -2.5 % 55,071 62.5 % Investment Securities: Available For Sale, at Fair Value 82,886 71,468 65,609 39,381 2,330 11,418 16.0 % 80,556 3457.3 % Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost 39,515 39,903 40,569 46,043 56,520 (388 ) -1.0 % (17,005 ) -30.1 % Loans Held For Sale 45,242 41,313 32,649 68,317 40,489 3,929 9.5 % 4,753 11.7 % Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs: Commercial and Industrial 59,021 56,885 64,000 53,490 50,498 2,136 3.8 % 8,523 16.9 % Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied 682,021 672,379 630,551 607,864 583,463 9,642 1.4 % 98,558 16.9 % Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 96,526 81,768 88,802 86,785 106,595 14,758 18.0 % (10,069 ) -9.4 % Construction and Land Development 4,371 3,201 2,934 2,161 529 1,170 36.6 % 3,842 726.3 % Multifamily 18,987 19,011 17,374 17,398 17,420 (24 ) -0.1 % 1,567 9.0 % Residential 6,810 7,619 10,584 12,025 13,443 (809 ) -10.6 % (6,633 ) -49.3 % Consumer 3,894 2,502 1,713 1,276 909 1,392 55.6 % 2,985 328.4 % Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 871,630 843,365 815,958 780,999 772,857 28,265 3.4 % 98,773 12.8 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (9,205 ) (8,997 ) (9,114 ) (7,934 ) (7,342 ) (208 ) 2.3 % (1,863 ) 25.4 % Total Net Loans 862,425 834,368 806,844 773,065 765,515 28,057 3.4 % 96,910 12.7 % Loan Servicing Asset 9,736 9,231 8,976 8,046 7,698 505 5.5 % 2,038 26.5 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,513 4,652 4,652 4,652 4,652 861 18.5 % 861 18.5 % All Other Assets 43,878 42,106 38,943 37,540 43,992 1,772 4.2 % (114 ) -0.3 % Total Assets $ 1,232,424 $ 1,190,012 $ 1,122,364 $ 1,048,002 $ 1,009,354 $ 42,412 3.6 % $ 223,070 22.1 % Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 228,913 $ 242,650 $ 239,672 $ 229,875 $ 220,438 $ (13,737 ) -5.7 % $ 8,475 3.8 % Interest Bearing Demand 57,254 62,035 68,132 65,623 65,120 (4,781 ) -7.7 % (7,866 ) -12.1 % Savings and Money Market 309,559 280,056 256,724 244,091 222,115 29,503 10.5 % 87,444 39.4 % Certificates of Deposit 436,738 411,201 370,552 343,931 332,695 25,537 6.2 % 104,043 31.3 % Total Deposits 1,032,464 995,942 935,080 883,520 840,368 36,522 3.7 % 192,096 22.9 % Short-Term Borrowings - - - - 12,000 - 0.0 % (12,000 ) -100.0 % Subordinated Debt 26,126 26,107 26,088 26,070 26,051 19 0.1 % 75 0.3 % Operating Lease Liability 6,121 6,299 4,839 5,032 5,221 (178 ) -2.8 % 900 17.2 % Other Liabilities 15,964 15,048 15,657 16,997 14,769 916 6.1 % 1,195 8.1 % Total Liabilities 1,080,675 1,043,396 981,664 931,619 898,409 37,279 3.6 % 182,266 20.3 % Equity Common Stock 1 1 1 1 1 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Additional Paid-in Capital 79,291 78,718 77,571 57,287 56,966 573 0.7 % 22,325 39.2 % Retained Earnings 73,662 68,906 64,437 59,192 54,177 4,756 6.9 % 19,485 36.0 % Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,205 ) (1,009 ) (1,309 ) (97 ) (199 ) (196 ) 19.4 % (1,006 ) 505.5 % Total Stockholders’ Equity 151,749 146,616 140,700 116,383 110,945 5,133 3.5 % 40,804 36.8 % Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,232,424 $ 1,190,012 $ 1,122,364 $ 1,048,002 $ 1,009,354 $ 42,412 3.6 % $ 223,070 22.1 % Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.63 $ 10.27 $ 9.87 $ 8.91 $ 8.49 $ 0.36 3.5 % $ 2.14 25.2 %





GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Interest Income Loans $ 17,659 $ 16,836 $ 17,231 $ 17,347 $ 16,360 $ 34,495 $ 31,690 Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 1,365 1,192 1,099 1,367 1,165 2,557 2,137 Investment Securities 1,414 1,281 1,177 924 868 2,695 1,882 Other Interest Bearing Balances 117 100 103 102 96 217 170 Total Interest Income 20,555 19,409 19,610 19,740 18,489 39,964 35,879 Interest Expense Deposits 7,905 7,230 7,535 7,194 6,848 15,135 13,046 Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt 262 285 286 287 293 547 682 Total Interest Expense 8,167 7,515 7,821 7,481 7,141 15,682 13,728 Net Interest Income 12,388 11,894 11,789 12,259 11,348 24,282 22,151 Provision for Credit Losses - Loans (1,079 ) (710 ) (1,337 ) (570 ) (283 ) (1,789 ) (283 ) Provision for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments (13 ) (11 ) (13 ) (8 ) (12 ) (24 ) (32 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 11,296 11,173 10,439 11,681 11,053 22,469 21,836 Non-Interest Income Gain on Sales of Loans 2,593 2,537 3,998 2,838 3,163 5,130 5,246 Loan Servicing Income 750 703 597 566 534 1,453 594 Service Charges and Fees 54 56 54 48 41 110 82 Net Interchange Fees 1,535 2,003 947 284 146 3,538 166 Other Income 452 164 168 166 282 616 483 Total Non-Interest Income 5,384 5,463 5,764 3,902 4,166 10,847 6,571 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,235 6,400 5,813 5,495 5,752 12,635 11,042 Occupancy Expenses 400 392 398 404 417 792 865 Other Expenses 3,761 4,115 3,509 3,156 2,963 7,876 5,601 Total Non-Interest Expenses 10,396 10,907 9,720 9,055 9,132 21,303 17,508 Income Before Provision For Income Taxes 6,284 5,729 6,483 6,528 6,087 12,013 10,899 Provision For Income Taxes (1,486 ) (1,224 ) (1,239 ) (1,513 ) (1,411 ) (2,710 ) (2,523 ) Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss 4,798 4,505 5,244 5,015 4,676 9,303 8,376 Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment (43 ) (35 ) - - - (78 ) - Net Income $ 4,755 $ 4,470 $ 5,244 $ 5,015 $ 4,676 $ 9,225 $ 8,376 Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.65 Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,274 14,256 14,095 13,067 12,845 14,265 12,812 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,551 14,549 14,327 13,236 12,964 14,536 12,964





GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits $ 115,974 $ 1,365 4.72 % $ 102,628 $ 1,192 4.71 % $ 80,062 $ 1,165 5.85 % Investment Securities: Taxable 119,880 1,414 4.73 % 105,222 1,281 4.94 % 73,696 868 4.74 % Loans and Loans Held For Sale 911,028 17,659 7.77 % 866,690 16,836 7.88 % 789,516 16,360 8.33 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,362 117 8.75 % 4,652 100 8.72 % 4,400 96 8.78 % Total Earning Assets 1,152,244 20,555 7.16 % 1,079,192 19,409 7.29 % 947,674 18,489 7.85 % Cash and Due From Banks 6,782 6,216 6,302 Other Assets 41,894 39,177 33,607 Total Assets $ 1,200,920 $ 1,124,585 $ 987,583 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand $ 60,320 316 2.10 % $ 65,693 355 2.19 % $ 67,038 395 2.37 % Money Market and Savings 303,814 2,929 3.87 % 264,085 2,411 3.70 % 217,081 2,137 3.96 % Certificates of Deposit 413,940 4,660 4.52 % 385,704 4,464 4.69 % 330,271 4,316 5.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 778,074 7,905 4.08 % 715,482 7,230 4.10 % 614,390 6,848 4.48 % Short-Term Borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 517 7 5.45 % Subordinated Debt 26,113 262 4.02 % 26,095 285 4.43 % 26,040 286 4.42 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 804,187 8,167 4.07 % 741,577 7,515 4.11 % 640,947 7,141 4.48 % Noninterest-bearing Deposits 223,201 218,874 220,842 Other Liabilities 22,404 20,139 18,849 Stockholders’ Equity 151,128 143,995 106,945 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,200,920 $ 1,124,585 $ 987,583 Net Interest Income $ 12,388 $ 11,894 $ 11,348 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.16 % 7.29 % 7.85 % Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4.07 % 4.11 % 4.48 % Average Interest Spread 3.08 % 3.18 % 3.37 % Net Interest Margin 4.31 % 4.47 % 4.82 % Net Interest Margin (Bank Only) 4.40 % 4.58 % 4.94 % (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis





GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits $ 109,338 $ 2,557 4.72 % $ 73,081 $ 2,137 5.88 % Investment Securities: Taxable 112,591 2,695 4.83 % 85,890 1,882 4.41 % Loans and Loans Held For Sale 888,982 34,495 7.82 % 758,651 31,690 8.40 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,009 217 8.74 % 3,811 170 8.97 % Total Earning Assets 1,115,920 39,964 7.22 % 921,433 35,879 7.83 % Cash and Due From Banks 6,501 6,119 Other Assets 40,543 33,604 Total Assets $ 1,162,964 $ 961,156 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand $ 62,992 672 2.15 % $ 66,170 788 2.39 % Money Market and Savings 284,060 5,340 3.79 % 201,727 3,897 3.88 % Certificates of Deposit 399,899 9,123 4.60 % 319,746 8,361 5.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 746,951 15,135 4.09 % 587,643 13,046 4.46 % Short-Term Borrowings - - 0.00 % 4,049 111 5.51 % Subordinated Debt 26,104 547 4.23 % 26,031 571 4.41 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 773,055 15,682 4.09 % 617,723 13,728 4.47 % Noninterest-bearing Deposits 221,050 220,804 Other Liabilities 21,278 18,427 Stockholders’ Equity 147,581 104,202 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,162,964 $ 961,156 Net Interest Income $ 24,282 $ 22,151 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.22 % 7.83 % Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4.09 % 4.47 % Average Interest Spread 3.13 % 3.36 % Net Interest Margin 4.39 % 4.83 % Net Interest Margin (Bank Only) 4.49 % 4.96 % (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis





GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Additional Financial Information

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($’s in 000, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Key Performance Metrics Return on Average Assets-Net Income(1) 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.93 % 1.96 % 1.90 % 1.60 % 1.75 % Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity(1) 12.62 % 12.59 % 15.13 % 17.29 % 17.59 % 12.61 % 16.17 % Efficiency Ratio 58.50 % 62.84 % 55.38 % 56.03 % 58.86 % 60.64 % 60.96 % Net Interest Margin(1) 4.31 % 4.47 % 4.53 % 5.00 % 4.82 % 4.39 % 4.83 % Net Revenue(2) $ 17,772 $ 17,357 $ 17,553 $ 16,161 $ 15,514 $ 35,129 $ 28,722 Common Equity / Assets 12.3 % 12.3 % 12.5 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 12.3 % 11.0 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank 13.82 % 14.23 % 12.90 % 13.08 % 12.88 % 13.82 % 12.88 % Selected Loan Metrics Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale $ 45,242 $ 41,313 $ 32,649 $ 68,317 $ 40,489 $ 45,242 $ 40,489 Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment 192,324 204,239 201,267 203,027 215,382 192,324 215,382 Total Guaranteed Loans 237,566 245,552 233,916 271,344 255,871 237,566 255,871 Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2) 22.1 % 24.2 % 24.7 % 26.0 % 27.9 % 22.1 % 27.9 % SBA Loan Originations $ 132,256 $ 129,351 $ 103,886 $ 146,918 $ 121,807 $ 261,607 $ 251,074 SBA Loans Sold $ 82,140 $ 68,720 $ 98,545 $ 71,386 $ 77,905 $ 150,860 $ 146,477 Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2) 3.16 % 3.69 % 4.06 % 3.98 % 4.36 % 3.40 % 3.58 % Asset Quality Total nonaccrual loans $ 18,227 $ 19,220 $ 14,128 $ 5,381 $ 6,470 $ 18,227 $ 6,470 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 146 1,153 40 27 1,142 146 1,142 Other real estate owned - - - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 18,373 $ 20,373 $ 14,168 $ 5,408 $ 7,612 $ 18,373 $ 7,612 Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion $ 13,792 $ 14,687 $ 9,321 $ 3,838 $ 5,396 $ 13,792 $ 5,396 Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion $ 4,581 $ 5,686 $ 4,847 $ 1,570 $ 2,216 $ 4,581 $ 2,216 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.26 % 0.52 % 0.75 % 1.49 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2) 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.37 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 870 $ 828 $ 157 $ (22 ) $ 29 $ 1,698 $ 29 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing $ 8,182 $ 14,853 $ 11,822 $ 12,390 $ 1,054 $ 8,182 $ 1,054 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion $ 5,650 $ 11,915 $ 8,713 $ 8,535 $ - $ 5,650 $ - Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion $ 2,532 $ 2,938 $ 3,109 $ 3,855 $ 1,054 $ 2,532 $ 1,054 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) $ 9,205 $ 8,997 $ 9,114 $ 7,934 $ 7,342 $ 9,205 $ 7,342 Nonaccrual loans $ 18,227 $ 19,220 $ 14,128 $ 5,381 $ 6,470 $ 18,227 $ 6,470 ACL to nonaccrual loans 51 % 47 % 65 % 147 % 113 % 51 % 113 % ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 208 % 168 % 190 % 514 % 130 % 208 % 130 % ACL to loans 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 1.06 % 0.95 % ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.37 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.32 % Book Value Stockholders’ Equity $ 151,749 $ 146,616 $ 140,700 $ 116,383 $ 110,945 $ 151,749 $ 110,945 Common shares outstanding 14,274 14,271 14,252 13,067 13,061 14,274 13,061 Book value per common share $ 10.63 $ 10.27 $ 9.87 $ 8.91 $ 8.49 $ 10.63 $ 8.49 Full-Time Equivalent Employees 188 175 169 159 155 188 155 (1)Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis (2)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



