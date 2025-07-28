Replimune (REPL) Faces Securities Class Action Following Stock’s Collapse Amid FDA’s Rejection of Melanoma Drug - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit, styled Jboor v. Replimune Group, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-12085 (D. Mass.), has been filed and seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL) securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025.

The lawsuit comes after Replimune investors witnessed a 77% collapse in the price of their shares on July 22 when the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had rejected its application for RP1, a new drug intended to treat advanced melanoma when used with nivolumab. The news, which arrived via a "complete response letter" — the FDA's formal way of saying "no" for now — triggered unusually high trading volume as investors rushed to sell.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman is continuing its investigation into whether Replimune may have misled investors about the IGNYTE study- the main study supporting Replimune's application.

Class Period: Nov. 22, 2024 – July 21, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 22, 2025

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Replimune’s statements concerning data submitted to the FDA in support of its Biologics License Application (BLA).

Throughout the Class Period, Replimune had painted an optimistic picture for RP1, citing its Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, its Accelerated Approval pathway, and assurances that "data from the IGNYTE study shows that roughly one-third of patients are able to achieve durable response in a high unmet need setting with few options." These in turn fueled hopes that RP1 could offer a crucial new treatment for a particularly aggressive form of skin cancer.

The complaint alleges that Replimune made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose that (1) the company recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, and (2) the FDA was likely to deem the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled.

Investors’ hopes for RP1 were severely dashed by its July 22nd announcement. Replimune revealed that the FDA's letter made it clear that the agency was "unable to approve the application in its present form." More critically, the FDA stated that the IGNYTE trial was not considered a sufficiently well-designed or controlled investigation to provide solid proof of the drug's effectiveness. This suggests fundamental issues with how the trial was conducted.

Furthermore, the FDA found that the trial's results could not be properly understood because of the wide variation in the patient population included in the study. Essentially, the patients in the trial were too different from each other, making it difficult to draw reliable conclusions about the drug's impact. The agency also pointed out problems with the design of the necessary confirmatory trial, including questions about how each component of the treatment contributed to the overall effect.

The market reacted swiftly, sending the price of Replimune shares crashing 77% lower on unusually high volume on July 22, 2025.

“We’re investigating whether Replimune may have misled investors about its IGNYTE trial design and data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Replimune should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email REPL@hbsslaw.com.

