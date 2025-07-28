UPDATE: Slide to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide”) (Nasdaq: SLDE) today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Slide will hold a conference call to discuss financial results at 5 pm Eastern Time on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at ir.slideinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.slideinsurance.com.

