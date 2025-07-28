Digital Transformation Expert Sabine Bennett Joins FTI Consulting’s Healthcare & Human Services Practice in Australia

SYDNEY, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sabine Bennett as a Senior Managing Director in the Australian Healthcare & Human Services practice.

Ms. Bennett, who is based in Sydney, has more than 16 years of experience delivering large, complex, technology-enabled transformation programs for health, aged care and life sciences clients. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will bring her deep sector expertise to help clients strategise, design and deliver digital solutions that improve patient and clinician experience, while working side-by-side with clients to embed these solutions and unlock their full value.

“Sabine has an excellent track record of working with organisations to create seamless digital experiences for consumers, providers and regulators,” said Nathan Schlesinger , Leader of the Healthcare & Human Services practice in Australia at FTI Consulting. “Her strength lies in driving strategy to execution, delivering the right outcomes by putting people at the centre, while creating value for organisations.”

The Healthcare & Human Services industry practice focuses on supporting clients with key industry agendas including sector reform and sustainability, digital transformation and productivity. The practice launched in January 2025 and has continued to add talent to build an industry-oriented capability that complements existing FTI Consulting services in policy and economics, cybersecurity, financial sustainability, restructuring and risk-oriented services.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Bennett said, “Australian organisations have great ambitions around Digital and AI to thrive in current conditions, but the execution is often challenging. I am excited to be scaling a practice with the skills and expertise our country needs to lead and support organisations through this. I can’t wait to collaborate with my new colleagues as we work with health services and agencies to design and deliver digital solutions that work for patients, clinicians and communities.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Bennett was a Partner and the Digital Health Leader at a Big Four firm in Australia. Prior to that, she worked at NTT DATA Business Solutions, an IT services and consulting firm.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com .

