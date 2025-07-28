UNITEDHEALTH CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth securities between December 3, 2024 and April 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UnitedHealth had, for years, engaged in a corporate strategy of denying health coverage in order to boost its profits, and ultimately, its share price; (2) this anti-consumer (and at times unlawful) strategy resulted in regulatory scrutiny (as well as public angst) against UnitedHealth, which ultimately resulted in the murder of Brian Thompson (“Thompson”); (3) animus towards UnitedHealth was such that, subsequent to the murder of Thompson, many Americans openly celebrated his demise, expressed admiration for his accused killer, and/or otherwise demanded that UnitedHealth change its strategy even if they condemned Thompson’s killing; (4) the foregoing regulatory and public outrage caused UnitedHealth to change its corporate practices; (5) notwithstanding the foregoing, UnitedHealth recklessly stuck with the guidance it issued the day before Thompson’s murder, which was unrealistic considering UnitedHealth’s changing corporate strategies; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

