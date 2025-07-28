Jim Rickards Presents: The Federal Loophole That Could Anchor America's Technological Comeback

Washington, D.C., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Loophole Hiding in Plain Sight

In his presentation, The American Birthright , former CIA and Pentagon advisor Jim Rickards reveals a little-known federal mechanism—more than 150 years old—that could be the reason we are able to secure essential technology materials today.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part”

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”

Rickards believes this legacy legal path—embedded in Title 30 of U.S. law—is why we now have vast federal lands untouched and ready to be explored.

The Raw Code Behind Modern Civilization

From facial recognition to fighter jets, modern life depends on highly specific materials—many of which the U.S. currently imports in vulnerable quantities. Rickards warns that these critical inputs are hiding in plain sight—on U.S. land.

Key use cases & minerals:

AI processors : Gallium, germanium, copper



Battery storage : Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese



Satellite & military gear: Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium, tantalum







“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”.

Sources :

U.S. Dept. of Energy



CSIS - Mine to Microchip



Visual Capitalist - Rare Earths in Defense







Why the Pentagon Is Paying Attention

Federal urgency is rising—especially as global supply chains tighten. Rickards notes that the U.S. government is already taking action , including:

Deploying emergency powers under the Defense Production Act to fund domestic extraction



Launching AI-aided geological surveys for lithium, cobalt, and rare earths



Targeting known federal land parcels rich in tech-critical materials





“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and U.S. Treasury. As an economist, lawyer, and strategist, he has been a behind-the-scenes advisor during major national and global crises. Today, he serves as editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research service focusing on geopolitics, economic security, and national strategy.