HIMS and SRPT ALERTS: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Hims & Hers and Sarepta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;" (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) the communication between Hims and the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo") would facilitate a long-term collaboration that would ensure continued access to the weight-loss drug Wegovy for Hims subscribers; (2) Novo approved of Hims' offerings of compounded semaglutide products under the "personalization" exception; (3) branded Wegovy would be offered alongside compounded semaglutide options on the Hims platform, thereby expanding user choice; and (4) Defendants made positive statements abou the Novo partnership and Hims users' ongoing access to Wegovy alongside compounded semaglutide products.

For more information on the Hims and Hers class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HIMS

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Class Period: June 22,2023 and June 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2025

The complaint alleges that biopharmaceutical company Sarepta was engaged in the development of ELEVIDYS, a gene therapy intended to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that conditioned investors to believe ELEVIDYS was a safe therapy that could be expanded for wider application approval. Defendants also misled investors concerning ELEVIDYS's revenue outlook. Defendants positioned ELEVIDYS as having no hindrances to broader use, which would in turn allow for a strong growth in prescriptions. Defendants are alleged to have failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's compliance, operations, and outlook. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS announcing that a patient had died following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025. Next, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review death announced on March 18, 2025. Sarepta simultaneously halted recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $4.18 per share, or 7.13%, to close at $54.43 per share on April 4, 2025. Then, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Company announced it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while Sarepta took time to evaluate trial regimens and discussed findings with regulatory authorities. Sarepta also revealed that it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.91 per share on June 15, 2025. Finally, on June 24, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

For more information on the Sarepta class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SRPT

