Simmons and Fletcher Announces the 2026 Scholarship Competitions and Winners of the Fall 2025 Competitions

Houston, TX, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing effort to give back, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., proudly announce the opening of their 2026 Scholarship Competitions. Each competition is a writing competition offering students at various grades and levels the opportunity to win a first-place award of $1,000.00 or a second-place award of $500.00 to be used to pursue their college goals and dreams.

The Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition

The annual Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition began in 2017 and was renamed in 2019 in honor of the late founding partner, Keith M. Fletcher. Law students competed by writing and submitting a 1,000-page essay discussing the importance of providing free legal services to those who cannot afford them, and why this is beneficial to the community at large and to the legal system as a whole. Entries are due on July 1st each year, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1.

For the 2025 Fall school year, the winners of the Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition are as follows:

First Place: Raven Ancar of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Second Place: Alaina Littlefield of Columbia, South Carolina.

Ranev Ancar will be starting her first year at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in the fall of 2025.

Alaina Littlefield will be starting her second year at the Joseph F. Rice School of Law at the University of South Carolina in the fall of 2025.

The Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition

The annual Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition began in 2017 and was renamed in 2020 in honor of the late founding partner, Robert S. Simmons. The scholarship is open to high school students studying or planning to study a faith-based curriculum, as well as college students enrolled at a faith-based institution. Entrants submit a 1,000-word essay addressing how a Christian education and Christian business leaders help to enhance the moral fibers of the United States. Entries are due on July 1each year, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1.

For the 2025 Fall school year, the winners of the Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition are:

First Place: Alexis Spencer of Sedalia, Missouri.

Second Place: Aishwarya Yangaldas of Leander, Texas.

Alexis Spencer will be attending Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Aishwarya Yangaldas will be attending Bellmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship was established in 2021 as a means to support students with disabilities in achieving their academic goals. It is an annual competition open to first-year college students with a disability. Participants write a 1,000-word essay wherein they describe a challenge they experienced in their first semester of college and how they overcame it. Entries are due on December 1st, 2025, and the winners will be announced on or before December 31st, 2026.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., is a personal injury law firm with principal offices located in Houston, Texas. The attorneys are committed to speaking up for the injured by representing accident victims exclusively. The firm is currently headed by President and Partner Sharon-Simmons Cantrell, along with partners Christopher Keith Fletcher and Paul H. Cannon.

