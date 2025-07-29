[Latest] Global Badminton Shoe Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.34 Billion by 2034 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Badminton Shoe Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sole (Rubber Sole, Non-Marking Sole), By Demographics (Men, Women, Unisex, Kids), By Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional, Promotional), By Distribution Channel (Independent Sports Outlet, Franchised Sports Outlet, Modern Trade Channel, Direct to Customer Channel, Third Party Online Channel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Badminton Shoe Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.97 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.34 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, Companies like Yonex, Li-Ning, Victor, and Mizuno are developing new badminton shoes with enhanced cushioning systems, lightweight soles, and breathable but robust mesh materials. The incorporation of energy return materials with anti-slip grip patterns will enable rapid and competitive lateral movements. With many of these brands, the focus of research and development is specifically on an athlete’s movement biomechanics with the aim of optimizing mobility and safeguarding the joints.

Eco-friendly fabrication utilizing biodegradable polymers and water-based adhesives showcases rigorous eco-compliant responsibility and ESG adherence. By partnering with biomechanics laboratories and sports universities, brands gain research-informed iterative design refinement, which enhances their credibility in a competitive market.

Key Trends & Drivers

The Worldwide Rise in Popularity of Badminton: There is a rise in badminton’s popularity in China, India, and Malaysia. This expansion is being driven by regional government initiatives, sponsorship deals, international competitions such as the BWF World Tour, and tournament funding, which is augmenting badminton at every level. This added consideration makes injury mitigation and agility enabling footwear, like badminton shoes, more effective. Badminton is further integrated into both academic and municipal leagues, which is broadening the reach of the sport’s popularity. All of these considerations explain the constant and broad need for dedicated badminton shoes.

Increased Attention Given Towards Athletic Footwear for Injury Prevention: The rapid and multidirectional movements that badminton players make put them at risk of experiencing sprained ankles, strained feet, and even knee injuries. In meeting consumer demand, manufacturers are now increasing the padding in the shoe’s lateral sections and providing greater widths along the shoe’s forefoot. To address these issues, designers are paying more attention to the needs of biomechanics and adding protective elements like arch supports along with shock absorbing midsoles, more responsive soles, and ankle lockdown systems. Widening these injury prevention measures gives the footwear protective, multi-functional, and enabling capabilities that heighten athlete productivity. The health and performance of the athlete’s foot accelerate the adoption of newly developed badminton shoes.

Advancements in Technology in Relation to Badminton Shoes: The badminton shoes of today are receiving constant updates because of innovation in materials. Modern thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), breathable mesh linings, carbon fiber plates, EVA foam, and ultra lightweight plastics are being used to improve a player’s agility and performance. Improvements to these textiles enhance responsiveness while helping with fatigue and speed. Maintaining footwear hygiene is another challenge; on the other hand, badminton shoes incorporate anti-microbial merrow seams that slow down material degradation. To make better use of the new technologies, advanced shock absorbing smart insoles are now incorporated into the shoes. These changes enable amateurs and professionals to move more efficiently which helps in market differentiation and adoption.

Online Shopping and Direct Consumer Sales: The retailing of badminton shoes is being transformed by the evolution of the internet. Even remote and developing regions can now access premium brands through D2C channels and online third-party retailers. Virtual fitting rooms, user testimonials, and extensive catalogs add value to the buying experience. Most critically, niche badminton shoes designed for specific courts—indoor, wooden, or synthetic—are now readily available. Enhanced global shipping combined with improved logistics infrastructure augments marketing. Influencer marketing also increases brand visibility and purchase intent. Both start-ups and well-established companies are accessing uncharted territories with ease because of the shift to online shopping.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.24 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 8.34 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.97 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Sole, Demographics, Buyer Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Factors like competition endorsements, continuous innovation, and profound brand loyalty significantly enhance the badminton shoe industry. Firms like Yonex and Li-Ning design shoes with lightweight materials and add shock absorption, along with non-marking soles optimized for court movement. The loyalty stemming from understanding their biomechanics fosters enduring brand equity amongst players, both seasoned and amateur.

Weaknesses: The mass market appeal is likely to be constrained by high expenditure in production derived from proprietary technology, material procurement, and R&D for premium badminton shoes. These areas are considered niches in comparison to other regions of athletic footwear. Low-cost areas with hostile surroundings usually experience fast product obsolescence because of the persistent need for product modification. This results in poor customer loyalty, elevated buyer resistance, and low retention.

Opportunities: The increase in educational and sporting activities alongside larger government outlays marks a new frontier for India, Southeast Asia, and Africa, thus offering them significant opportunities for growth. The underserved badminton population can be better served through direct-to-consumer models enabled by smart sandals which incorporate foot pressure and gait measurements along with e-commerce. Eco-friendly advanced footwear opens up lucrative avenues while aiding the environment.

Threat: The market faces intensified competition from the lower-priced generic competitors in the sports shoe segment. Exchange rate fluctuations pose a risk alongside interruptions in the supply chain, especially for niche goods such as rubber and polymer products. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences towards multi-sport shoes, coupled with economic contractions that affect non-essential spending, can hinder sales in specific segments. Developing economies also hurt brand perception and pricing power for original manufacturers by flooding the market with counterfeit goods.

Regional Perspective

The Badminton shoe Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: In the U.S. and Canada, badminton shoes are being sold from sports and fitness centers as a result of the growing interest in these. In addition, there is a rise in badminton being played in schools and colleges along with community sports leagues which is increasing the need for badminton shoes. The focus of brands in this area is non-injury comfort and fashionable designs meant for fun players. Although the region doesn’t compare with Asia in terms of market size, the awareness about fitness as well as the development of infrastructure for sports is a good sign for the region.

Europe: The badminton shoe market in Europe is expanding with the rising interest in the sport in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, and France. Furthermore, Denmark serves as an importer for professional badminton and therefore drives the need for performance footwear. Consumers buying the mentioned shoes also pay attention to their sustainability and comfort, as well as having no mark soles which helps comply with indoor sports regulations. There is a growing tendency in Europe towards premium eco-friendly footwear. The increasing presence of specialized shops and badminton clubs in the region is also aiding the sales of branded and professional grade badminton shoes.

Asia-Pacific: The Aisa-Pacific region retains the highest share in the global badminton shoes market due to the immense popularity of the sport in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. The region’ badminton ecosystem, as well as government support for infrastructural development, frequent tournaments, and consistent demand, aid in maintaining the aforementioned popularity. Domestic players alongside international brands provide stiff competition to each other, ensuring flexible prices and performance levels. The youth actively engages, making this region the fastest growing and commercially vital for pads, making this region the fastest growing and most commercially significant market for badminton footwear.

LAMEA: Particularly in Urban Brazil, UAE and even parts of South Africa, the LAMEA region showcases a growing badminton shoe market. While the sport itself isn’t mainstream, there is increasing interest through schools and fitness centers as well as TV broadcasts. Demand is driven by novice and intermediate players lacking affordable options. While these regions could benefit greatly from increased sponsorship as well as the construction of indoor sports facilities, the limited presence of major international brands and demand-driven markets restrict growth.

List of the prominent players in the Badminton Shoe Market:





List of the prominent players in the Badminton Shoe Market:

Li-Ning Company Limited

Lotto Sport Italia

ASICS Corporation

YONEX Co. Ltd.

Adidas AG

VICTOR RACKETS IND.CORP

Mizuno USA Inc.

Carlton

Babolat

Cosco

Nivia Sports

Puma SE

New Balance

Others

The Badminton Shoe Market is segmented as follows:

By Sole

Rubber Sole

Non-Marking Sole

By Demographics

Men

Women

Unisex

Kids

By Buyer Type

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

By Distribution Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channel

Direct to Customer Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

