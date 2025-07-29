Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on July 3, 2025.

On July 22, 2025, Brandes investment partners, L.P., detained 6,182,739 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 7.51% of voting securities, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 7.5%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A person on whose account a third party acts in his own name and who notifies together with this third party

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., located at 4275 Executive Square, 5th Floor, La Jolla, CA 92037 USA

Date of threshold crossing: July 22, 2025

Threshold crossed: 7.5% upward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., an SEC-registered U.S. Investment Adviser, does not have a parent company who controls its voting rights.

Date of declaration: July 25, 2025

Additional information: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered U.S, Investment Advisor. Shares for which Brandes has voting authority are aggregated, and are beneficially owned by our individual account holders.

Details of the notification:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights # voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. 5,256,435 6,182,739 0 7.51% 0.00% Total 5,256,435 6,182,739 0 7.51% 0.00%

Enquiries

Investors: Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media: Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, for retailer and healthcare brands across Europe and North America. The group employs about 5,500 people with plants and offices in 12 countries (excl. discontinued operations), and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium, and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

