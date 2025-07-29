Theta Capital announces Legends4Legends 2025, the premier blockchain conference for institutional allocators

AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital Management, the blockchain venture capital fund-of-funds, is delighted to announce that the premier blockchain conference for institutional allocators, the annual Legends4Legends charity conference, will be held this year on October 16th in Amsterdam.

Catering exclusively to institutional investors, family offices, and wealth advisors, Legends4Legends offers a full-day program featuring the world’s leading experts to help allocators navigate the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. Attendance is free of charge for qualifying institutions, with the conference raising funds through donations in support of the Alternatives4Children charity.

This year’s conference theme is: “Blockchain Goes Mainstream: Stablecoins & Beyond”. A decade of experimentation is giving way to real-world integration. Regulatory clarity has arrived. Institutional infrastructure is in place. And stablecoins—the breakthrough use case—are already moving trillions, serving as programmable dollars for the internet economy. This isn’t a promise. It’s already happening—and it's just the tip of the iceberg.

In a single day packed with keynotes, fireside chats and panels, we will explore the key developments already shaping the decade ahead. Together, these trends represent the beginning of a revolution in human and machine coordination:

The rise of blockchain-native financial infrastructure, with stablecoins as the backbone of global digital payments, financial access, and dollar-based liquidity

The convergence of AI x Crypto

New models for organizing physical infrastructure and global resource networks



Legends4Legends is where signal meets perspective, giving allocators a clearer picture of the road ahead. What are the investable opportunities at the edge of these macro shifts? What risks and behaviors are emerging in a world where liquidity, intelligence, and coordination flow through open-source infrastructure? And how can long-term allocators and builders distinguish durable value from noise?

Ruud Smets, CIO of Theta Capital, said: “Blockchain has entered the mainstream, and this is just the beginning. Legends4Legends is the one day that allocators need to separate the signal from the noise when it comes to developments in blockchain technology.”

The event features the world’s leading crypto-native VCs, protocol founders and regulators, with a program that is fully-curated to bring traditional allocators up to speed with the latest developments.

Early confirmed speakers include Haseeb Qureshi (Managing Partner, DragonFly), Vance Spencer (Co-Founder, Framework Ventures), Joe Marenda (Head Digital Assets, Cambridge Associates), Ben Forman (Founder, ParaFi), Jake Brukhman (Founder, CoinFund), Lasse Clausen (Founding Partner, 1kx), Michael Jordan (Co-Founder, dba), Matt Walsh (Founding Partner, Castle Island Ventures), Tarun Chitra (Co-Founder & CEO, Gauntlet), Robert Leshner (Founder, Compound Labs and Superstate), Stani Kulechov (Founder, Aave), Guy Young (Founder, Ethena Labs), with several high-profile names to follow.

No other event brings together so many global thought leaders in blockchain, giving traditional investors intel and insight into the generational investment opportunity it provides.

The event will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam, and will conclude with a networking reception. The event is open to professional allocators only. Applications to attend are available via the www.legends4legends.org website.

Legends4Legends is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, a leading charity in the alternative investments industry.

Every year Theta Capital publishes its “Satellite View”, a comprehensive report summing up the conference and the future of investment in blockchain technology. The report features insights and outlooks from crypto’s leading experts including many of the crypto-native venture funds in which Theta invests. The most recent report can be downloaded using this link: The Satellite View.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 50 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

About Alternatives4Children

Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2011 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. In 2020 we registered our UK chapter and are now open to expanding in other countries.

