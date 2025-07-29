Himax Subsidiary Liqxtal Proprietary Vision-Care Pro-Eye Monitor Named Finalist for Top Ten Age-Friendly Technology Product

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX), and a pioneer in liquid crystal optical innovation, today announced that its flagship vision-care product, the Liqxtal® Pro-Eye Monitor, has been selected as a finalist in the 2025 Top Ten Age-Friendly Technology Product Awards, presented by the Taiwan Healthy Ageing Tech Show Committee. This prestigious recognition honors outstanding innovations that promote health, comfort, and quality of life for Taiwan’s aging population.

Built on Liqxtal’s patented electrically tunable liquid crystal technology, the Pro-Eye monitor projects digital images to a virtual viewing distance of approximately 16 feet, dramatically farther than the typical 20 – 24 inches of conventional monitors. This design significantly eases ciliary muscle strain and reduces eye fatigue, offering a more natural and effortless viewing experience, especially for seniors experiencing dry eyes or blurred vision due to extended screen use.





With Taiwan’s senior population rapidly growing, technologies that support visual wellness are increasingly vital to long-term care and healthy aging. Since its debut, the Pro-Eye Monitor has garnered strong interest across healthcare, eldercare, and smart home industries for its potential to redefine visual comfort for older adults. Evaluated by a panel of experts from the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs and academic institutions, its selection as a top ten finalist underscores Liqxtal’s leadership in age-friendly innovation.

Liqxtal Pro-Eye Monitor will be showcased at the 2025 Taiwan Healthy Ageing Tech Show, held August 8 – 10 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Purposefully engineered to address age-related visual challenges, the Pro-Eye represents Liqxtal’s commitment to improving elderly eye health through advanced optical technology. During the event, Liqxtal will also exhibit other smart optical solutions, including the Liqxtal® Dim, which integrates Liqxtal’s proprietary pixelated liquid crystal light valve with Himax’s WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology, empowering an intelligent system that automatically adjusts light transmittance based on ambient conditions, enhancing both comfort and safety for seniors in varying lighting environments.

“Liqxtal has been dedicated to advancing liquid crystal optical technologies to deliver eye-care solutions that provide both comfort and functionality,” said Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal. “Being named a finalist for the top 10 Age-Friendly Technology Awards is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to extending this transformative technology to a broader range of aging-related applications, bringing us closer to our vision of a smarter, healthier lifestyle.”

Liqxtal warmly invites media, healthcare professionals, and industry partners to visit Booth A805 at the Taiwan Healthy Ageing Tech Show during August 8 –10, to experience the Pro-Eye Monitor firsthand and explore how next-generation liquid crystal optics are shaping the future of visual wellness in senior care.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities with liquid crystal (“LC”) beyond just displays since the company’s inception. With a distinguished track record in liquid crystal optics, Liqxtal has developed liquid crystal based optical components such as LC lens for ophthalmic application, LC diffuser for 3D sensing and LC retarder for light sensing. Additionally, Liqxtal designed and released LQ001, a high voltage & tunable frequency LC driver with a 1mm x 2mm footprint, which is particularly ideal for portable products. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal also integrates novel display solutions such as tunable backlight with local dimming capability powered by FPGA for niche applications. Lastly, Liqxtal is dedicated to novel vision eyewear technology and strives to innovate and advance useful optical solutions to the world.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.

