Middle East Halal Food Market Report 2025-2033 Featuring Nestle, JBS, BRF, Kawan Food, Cargill, Carrefour, Crescent Foods, VegaVites, American Halal Co, American Foods, Al Islami Foods

The Middle East Halal Food Market is expected to reach US$ 1,877.77billion by 2033 from US$ 838.18 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.38% from 2025 to 2033

The main reasons propelling the market expansion include the growing popularity of many handy and ready-to-eat halal food items, the growing awareness among non-Muslim communities of the various advantages that halal food products provide, and the ease of product availability via e-commerce platforms.







The term 'halal food' describes foods and drinks that, in accordance with Islamic dietary regulations, are acceptable for ingestion. For example, 'halal' means 'permissible' in Arabic. It includes a number of laws and rules that control how food is produced, prepared, and consumed in conformity with Islamic values. Specific requirements must be followed by halal cuisine, such as obtaining ingredients from approved sources, following particular guidelines for the killing of animals, and staying away from some elements that are banned. A food product or facility that satisfies these standards and is fit for Muslim eating is guaranteed by halal certification. For those who adhere to a halal diet, halal food includes a broad variety of foods and drinks rather than just certain cuisines or meals.



The main driver propelling the GCC market for halal food is the region's expanding Muslim population and rising religious observance of halal dietary laws. Further driving the market's expansion is the growing number of people looking to eat food that is consistent with their religious convictions. Furthermore, the consumption of halal cuisine has increased in the GCC due to shifting lifestyles and rising consumer disposable incomes. In addition, customers have greater purchasing power and are prepared to spend money on premium halal food items as the region's economies grow and urbanization increases.



Accordingly, the market is expanding as a result of the introduction of high-end and value-added halal food products that satisfy different customer tastes. By guaranteeing that the products fulfill particular halal requirements and are devoid of any forbidden materials or ingredients, halal certification gives customers assurance regarding the authenticity and integrity of halal food items. Additionally, the industry has grown as a result of consumers' growing knowledge of and desire for food safety and quality assurance.



Increased consumption and acceptance of halal food over the medium term has been brought about by the increased awareness of halal food and its positioning as a hygienic and healthful cuisine among both Muslim and non-Muslim groups. This is anticipated to fuel demand throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, with fake Halal certification and physical contamination of food items on the rise, Muslim customers are becoming increasingly concerned about the assurance of integrity across the Halal supply chain. Therefore, the integrity of the supply chain must be safeguarded from the moment of animal slaughter through handling, storage, and transportation of Halal goods.



Growth Drivers for the Middle East Halal Food Market

Quick Growth of Halal Online Sales



The growing popularity of online shopping and customer need for convenience have driven the growth of halal e-commerce in the industry. A variety of halal food goods are available on specialized e-commerce platforms and websites that are starting to appear. Customers may easily browse and buy halal-certified items from the comfort of their homes with these platforms.

Halal e-commerce sites frequently collaborate with reliable vendors and guarantee that their goods are properly certified and labeled. Customers now have access to a wider range of halal food alternatives as a consequence of this expansion, including packaged items, fresh vegetables, and prepared meals. The Middle East's halal food industry has grown and become more accessible thanks to halal e-commerce, which has made it simpler for customers, especially city people with hectic schedules, to obtain a variety of halal-certified goods.



Expanding Middle-Class Population



A growing middle class with more disposable money has been spurred by economic expansion in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Due to the middle class's growing desire for better, ethically produced, and health-conscious food alternatives, this demographic change has increased demand for premium food items.

Food with halal certification is especially well-liked as it complies with moral and religious requirements. The industry is growing because consumers who have more money are ready to spend it on high-quality halal food goods. Since the middle class is still expanding, it has a significant influence on how people consume food, placing a premium on safety, quality, and morality.



Growing Health and Wellness Trends



Due to its rigorous adherence to standards that guarantee cleanliness, natural ingredients, and ethical food preparation, halal cuisine is becoming more and more well-known for its health advantages. It is a preferred choice for people who are concerned about their health because it is free of dangerous ingredients like alcohol, certain preservatives, and non-halal slaughter practices.

People are more likely to select goods that reflect their beliefs as they become more conscious of the safety and origin of food, and halal cuisine satisfies this need. Because of its emphasis on food safety, animal welfare, and quality, it is seen as a healthier and cleaner substitute. Halal cuisine appeals to a broader audience, including non-Muslim customers looking for morally and healthily sound eating options, as interest in health and wellness grows.



Challenges in the Middle East Halal Food Market

Limited Consumer Education



One of the biggest problems facing the Middle Eastern halal food business is a lack of customer education. The benefits of halal food outside religious constraints are not fully understood by many customers, especially non-Muslims. Even in areas where halal cuisine is becoming more and more popular, this lack of information may cause misunderstandings or a reluctance to try halal items.

Making the public aware of the safety, quality, and moral implications of halal food is essential as customers who are health-conscious and morally concerned look for greater openness in the source and manufacturing of food. This gap might be closed with the aid of clear communication and awareness campaigns on the halal certification procedure, moral business practices, and health advantages. This would draw in a larger customer base and increase demand for halal food items in a variety of markets.



Technological and Infrastructure Gaps



The expansion of the halal food business is impeded in several Middle Eastern nations by deficiencies in infrastructure and technology. Lack of sophisticated technology to effectively expand halal food manufacturing, inadequate food safety procedures, and restricted traceability are among the difficulties. Consumer confidence and market growth may be harmed by inefficiency, uneven product quality, and increased expenses.

Furthermore, it could be challenging to satisfy growing demand and guarantee prompt distribution of halal products due to poor infrastructure. More cooperation between governments, business leaders, and technology suppliers is required to overcome these obstacles. To realize the full potential of the industry and guarantee sustained growth in the area, it is imperative to standardize halal manufacturing procedures, invest in cutting-edge food safety and traceability systems, and upgrade supply chain infrastructure.

Market News for Halal Foods and Drinks in Middle East

An exotic party with an Arabian Nights theme was offered by AIBarakah at Crowne Plaza in Ortigas Center in January 2025. It displayed its manufactured range, which included protein bits, corned meat and minced hash corned beef, and tasty coffee alternatives including 3-in-1 brown and white coffee.

