Finalization of Eesti Energia's takeover bid

On 26 June 2025 the shareholders of Enefit Green AS approved Eesti Energia's takeover of the shares of Enefit Green AS belonging to the minority shareholders of Enefit Green AS and delisting of Enefit Green shares from Nasdaq Tallinn.

The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/