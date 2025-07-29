Finalization of Eesti Energia's takeover bid

 | Source: ENEFIT GREEN AS ENEFIT GREEN AS

On 26 June 2025 the shareholders of Enefit Green AS approved Eesti Energia's takeover of the shares of Enefit Green AS belonging to the minority shareholders of Enefit Green AS and delisting of Enefit Green shares from Nasdaq Tallinn.

The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


Recommended Reading

  • July 02, 2025 10:10 ET | Source: ENEFIT GREEN AS
    Cancellation of financial calendar

    In connection with the planned delisting of the shares, Enefit Green hereby announces the cancellation of its financial calendar. Until the completion of the delisting procedure, stock exchange...

    Read More
    Cancellation of financial calendar
  • July 02, 2025 09:49 ET | Source: ENEFIT GREEN AS
    Application for delisting

    In connection with the planned completion of the takeover of the shares belonging to minority shareholders in accordance with the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders held on 26 June...

    Read More
    Application for delisting