Boskalis - Allseas consortium awarded large offshore natural gas pipeline project in Taiwan

Papendrecht, 29 July 2025

Boskalis and Allseas are pleased to announce that their 50/50 consortium has been awarded a large contract by CPC Corporation Taiwan for the second offshore gas pipeline from Yongan to Tongxiao (YT2). The total contract value is approximately EUR 1.2 billion. This landmark energy project is intended to support the acceleration of energy transition in Taiwan and improve the gas supply capacity in northern Taiwan.

Under the contract, the consortium will design, construct, install and pre-commission the new YT2 36-inch offshore natural gas pipeline, which will run approximately 232 kilometers parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline, connecting the Yongan LNG terminal in the Southwest with the Tongxiao transfer station in the Northwest. The comprehensive scope of work includes trenching, pipeline installation with 34 crossings over existing and future infrastructure and assets, backfilling and two landfalls.

Within the consortium, Boskalis will be responsible for the landfalls and associated microtunnelling activities, as well as nearshore and offshore trenching, backfilling, and the installation of rocks for the 34 pipeline crossings. For these activities, Boskalis will deploy two large hopper dredgers, a large backhoe dredger, and a subsea rock installation vessel.

Allseas will carry out the pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. For these activities, Allseas will deploy two of the most advanced pipelay vessels in the industry.

This project demonstrates Boskalis’ and Allseas’ commitment to supporting the development of critical energy infrastructure and reinforces their leading position in the offshore sector. By delivering this project in close cooperation with CPC Corporation Taiwan, the consortium will play a key role in enhancing the reliability and security of natural gas supply for the region.

Project execution is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

​

About Boskalis

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of approximately 500 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

About Allseas

Allseas is a family-owned global offshore contractor specializing in pipelay, subsea construction, and ultra-heavy lift. Since 1985, they have led the offshore energy market through bold innovation, consistently pushing technical boundaries to deliver pioneering, responsible solutions that evolve with the changing energy industry. By delivering cutting-edge solutions to the industry's toughest challenges, learning fast and sharing knowledge, Allseas redefines what is possible above and below the water’s surface, and seizes market opportunities that drive sustainable growth, leveraging engineering expertise to develop technologies that will play a key role in accelerating the energy transition.



This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachments