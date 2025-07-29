Meliodays and Celanese Partner for Meliodays’ Development of Hormone-Free Non-Contraceptive IUD designed to Treat Menstrual Pain

Celanese’s VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform will enable a long-acting, patient-centric formulation for Meliodays’ IUD design

MUNICH, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meliodays Medical and Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) have signed an agreement related to Meliodays’ pre-clinical development of MelioOne®, the first hormone-free non-contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) designed to deliver localized relief for menstrual pain. MelioOne® combines the proven VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform from Celanese with Meliodays’ innovative IUD design and non-hormonal active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

“More than 80% of menstruating people experience period pain and cramps”, says Simone Sabbione, CEO and Co-Founder of Meliodays. “Our partnering with Celanese marks the first milestone in achieving our mission to revolutionize menstrual pain management solutions. Our localized release targets pain at its source, avoiding the systemic side effects often associated with oral intake of pain medication. Given the significant impact of period pain on work, school and social life, we are proud to be leading the way with Celanese to enable menstruating women to have a natural cycle without compromising their lives.”

“We are excited to partner with Meliodays in its early development of an IUD in hopes that it ultimately progresses into treatment plans prescribed by healthcare providers to relieve women of menstrual pain,” says Brian Duke, Sr. Marketing Manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Celanese. “Our Celanese team is proud that the VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform has been used in our customers’ patient-centric therapies that have provided convenient yet efficacious treatment for women for so long. We will continue to advance its use in therapies for women and anywhere sustained drug delivery provides benefits.”

The VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform provides reliable, controlled-release performance for a wide range of molecule types and has a long history of use in approved parenteral drug products in the United States and Europe. It has been used in patient-centric dose forms which enable treatments for women's health for more than two decades.

About Meliodays Medical

Meliodays Medical GmbH is a young pharmaceutical company focused on developing a new therapy for hormone-free, local treatment of menstrual pain. Meliodays Medical is developing MelioOne®, the first hormone-free, local solution to treat menstrual pain without systemic side effects, thus addressing an area of high unmet medical need. With its innovative healthcare solutions, Meliodays is paving the way to a better quality of life for menstruating people, enabling them to have a pain-free period without affecting their menstrual cycle. For further information, please visit www.meliodays.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.



About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2024 net sales of $10.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.