xSuite Group Receives Great Place to Work Certification

Recognition confirms the software company's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture

Ahrensburg/Germany, July 29, 2025 – xSuite Group, a global software provider specializing in automated business processes, has officially been recognized as a “Great Place to Work®.” The certification is awarded by the international research and consulting institute of the same name and is based on a validated process that assesses a company's workplace culture.

To earn the certification, xSuite underwent a thorough review process that included anonymous feedback from employees and an evaluation of its HR practices and programs. The company, which provides innovative SaaS and software solutions—especially in the area of invoice processing within SAP—places strong emphasis on both customer-centric development and the personal and professional growth of its global team.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition—especially because it reflects the positive feedback of our employees both in Germany and abroad,” said Haiko van Lengen, CEO of xSuite Group. “It’s a testament to the strong team spirit that defines our company culture every single day.”

The survey results speak for themselves:

96% feel they have the resources and tools needed to succeed

92% of new hires report feeling welcomed

94% agree that their managers trust them to do a good job without micromanagement

“Expertise and experience form the foundation of our success,” van Lengen continued. “We strive to grow continuously as a team and to adopt the latest technologies so we can deliver innovative solutions to our customers. We’re particularly proud of our work in artificial intelligence and our ongoing efforts to remain at the forefront of SAP-related innovation.”

Evelyn Funke, Global Vice President of Human Resources, added: “At xSuite, every single employee plays a vital role in our success—whether through writing code or delivering customer solutions. We take responsibility for our clients’ business processes and the quality of our products. While the company is on a strong growth trajectory, we remain committed to maintaining a family-like atmosphere that encourages creativity and open collaboration. Our informal culture fosters a sense of belonging, allowing everyone to be themselves while contributing meaningfully to the larger mission.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations develop strong employer brands and gain a competitive edge. Certification is based on a representative and anonymous employee survey and a cultural audit of the organization. The institute surveys over 20 million employees each year across 18,000 companies in 170 countries. The German branch, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cologne, employs around 100 staff members. It was launched at the initiative of the European Commission as part of the Lisbon Strategy to provide a credible tool for promoting and recognizing effective workplace cultures. www.greatplacetowork.com/.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients.

This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios.

We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

