INE Security Alert: Real-Time Visibility is Critical for Security-First Teams

Cary, NC, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a recognized leader in online IT training and cybersecurity certification, today responded to the increasing need for network observability expertise within security-focused teams. In an environment where every second counts—and organizations face an average of 277 days to detect and contain data breaches—INE Security equips professionals with the real-time visibility skills essential for effective, modern cyber defense. Through its comprehensive network security training programs, INE empowers teams to stay ahead of evolving threats with confidence and precision.

Industry Challenge: The Network Visibility Crisis

The cybersecurity landscape is facing a pivotal turning point. Most organizations report that it takes over an hour to resolve production issues, while 63% of security analysts cite insufficient visibility into network and infrastructure as a top source of stress (Ponemon Institute). As environments grow more complex, maintaining a strong and proactive security posture has become a mounting challenge.

“Traditional monitoring tools are failing security teams when they’re needed most,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “With cyberattacks occurring every 39 seconds and breaches taking an average of 277 days to identify and contain, real-time network observability is no longer optional—it’s essential for survival. Security-first teams need the skills to detect, interpret, and respond to threats in real time—before they escalate into serious damage.

Elevating Network Defense Through Observability

Network observability transcends traditional monitoring by delivering real-time, end-to-end visibility into network behavior, performance, and security posture. While conventional monitoring systems typically alert teams after an incident has occurred, observability empowers security professionals to proactively hunt threats and respond rapidly, powered by continuous telemetry and intelligent data analysis.

INE Security’s advanced network security training program is purpose-built to close critical skill gaps by blending core network security principles with modern observability techniques. The curriculum equips professionals with hands-on capabilities in four key areas:

Through this integrated approach, INE Security empowers organizations to move from reactive defense to proactive resilience.



Measurable Impact: Turning Observability into Organizational Advantage

Organizations that invest in comprehensive network observability programs are seeing clear, measurable improvements in their security posture and operational efficiency. Industry data reveals that advanced observability implementations dramatically reduce downtime-related costs while also enhancing threat response capabilities.

According to the Enterprise Strategy Group, organizations leading in observability report a 69% improvement in mean time to resolution (MTTR) for unplanned outages and performance degradation, directly addressing one of the most persistent challenges in cybersecurity: slow incident response.

“The most effective organizations are embedding security into their architecture from day one—and equipping their teams with the skills to sustain that vision,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “When network observability is embraced as a mindset—not just a toolset—organizations gain resilient infrastructure and agile teams. That’s the foundation of security-first operations: how we train, empower, and evolve our people.”

Closing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

The cybersecurity talent shortage has become a critical threat in itself. Gartner forecasts that by 2025, more than half of all significant cyber incidents will stem from a lack of skilled talent or human error. As threats become faster and more sophisticated, the need for capable, observability-savvy professionals has never been more urgent.

INE Security’s hands-on network training program is purpose-built to bridge this gap, equipping security teams with the practical skills to harness advanced monitoring, detection, and response technologies. This program delivers real-world training for professionals across the cybersecurity spectrum, including:

By aligning technical education with real-world needs, INE Security empowers teams to meet today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s threats.

Training That Delivers Real-World Impact

INE Security’s training methodology is rooted in immersive, hands-on learning, empowering professionals to operate confidently in real-world enterprise environments. Through realistic lab simulations and guided practice, learners build practical expertise using industry-standard observability tools, focusing on actionable intelligence over alert fatigue.

The program is fully aligned with leading industry frameworks —including Zero Trust Architecture, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and MITRE ATT&CK—ensuring that graduates are equipped to apply their skills immediately in production environments.

Key features of the program include:

With a focus on practical skills and immediate applicability, INE Security ensures that learners don’t just train—they transform into high-impact contributors to their organizations’ cybersecurity readiness.

About INE Security

INE Security is an award-winning , premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE Security sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

With a comprehensive suite of structured learning paths, INE delivers unparalleled depth and breadth across the cybersecurity landscape. It empowers learners to build critical skills, earn industry certifications, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving threat environment. INE Security remains committed to advancing technical excellence through immersive, real-world training experiences.









