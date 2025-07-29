Email Encryption Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rising Breaches, BEC Frauds, Regulatory Pressure, and Tech Advancements Fueling Expansion

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market by Type (End to End Encryption, Email Gateway Encryption, Message Encryption), Offering (Solutions, Services (Professional, Managed)), Vertical (Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Government, BFSI), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The email encryption market is projected to grow from USD 9.30 billion in 2025 to USD 23.33 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2%

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall email encryption market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is expanding significantly, spurred by an increase in email data breaches. Complementing this is an increase in BEC frauds and spear phishing incidents. Concurrently, regulatory measures and data privacy compliances are pushing organizations globally to adopt advanced security solutions such as email encryption. These factors, combined with the advancements in encryption technology, are driving the email encryption market globally.



By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



The BFSI segment, comprising banks, financial institutions, and insurance entities, boasts the largest share in the email encryption market because it handles enormous amounts of extremely sensitive financial and personal data. This makes it a prime target for data breaches and cyberattacks. Financial institutions must put strong data protection measures in place, including secure email communication, in order to comply with regulatory requirements like GLBA, PCI-DSS, and local data privacy laws.

Furthermore, maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and compliance is essential given the growth of digital banking, online transactions, and email correspondence with customers. In order to preserve trust, stay out of trouble with the law, and protect client data, BFSI companies are making significant investments in cutting-edge email encryption solutions, which are fueling the industry's commanding market share.



By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth in the email encryption market because of its rapid digital transformation, widespread use of cloud services, and mobilization of remote work environments. Secure email communication is being increasingly used by companies in the government, healthcare, finance, and SMB sectors to abide by data protection laws and combat the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Scalable encryption solutions are in high demand due to the region's widespread use of cloud-based email platforms and the requirement to secure them. The rapid adoption and anticipated growth of email encryption in the Asia Pacific region are being driven by the convergence of modernization, regulation, and cybersecurity awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Major vendors in the global email encryption market include Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Seclore (US), Egress Software (KnowBe4) (UK), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Scientiae (LuxSci) (US), NeoCertified (US), SSH Communications (Finland), Retarus (Germany), Paubox (US), PreVeil (US), Sealit Technologies (UK), SendSafely (US), and Zivver (Netherlands).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Email EncryptionMarket Dynamics

Email Encryption Market: Evolution and Timeline

Comprehensive Examination of Modern Email Encryption Protocols

Modern Email Encryption Protocols: Holistic Overview

Ssl Handshake: Ensuring Secure Email Communication

Drivers

Surge in Email Data Breaches

Increase in Bec Frauds and Spear-Phishing Incidents

Rise in Stringent Government Regulations and Data Privacy Compliance

Advancements in Encryption Technology

Restraints

Complex Implementation and Compatibility Issues

Cost Constraints Associated with Email Encryption Solutions

Opportunities

Expansion of Remote and Hybrid Work Environments

Advancements in AI and ML-Powered Solutions

Proliferation of Mobile Devices

Growing Demand for Cloud-based Email Encryption Solutions

Adoption of User-Friendly Encryption Interfaces

Challenges

Lack of Seamless Integration with Operating Systems

Interoperability Issues and Infrastructure Limitations

Case Study Analysis

Seclore's Innovative Email Encryption Solution Empowers American Express with Enhanced Security and Compliance

Global Bank Deploys Syscom's In-House Virtual Appliance to Strengthen Email Encryption

Northeastern Rural Health Clinics Deploys Trustifi's Platform to Establish User-Friendly Management Console

Zeva and Microsoft Launch Decryptnabox to Overcome Challenges of Traditional Email Encryption

Origo Implements Trend Micro's Encryption Solution for Robust and Easy-To-Use Email Security

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Public Key Infrastructure

Cloud-Native Security

Digital Signatures

Adjacent Technologies

Zero Trust Security

Blockchain Technology

Mailchain Technology

Complementary Technologies

Quantum-Safe Cryptography

Emerging Trends and Innovations in Email Encryption Technology

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Regulations in Email Encryption Market

Fisma (Federal Information Security Management Act)

ISO 27001

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation (Casl)

Service Organization Control (Soc 2)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)

Can-Spam Act

Impact of Generative AI on Email Encryption Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Digital Signatures

Zero Trust Architecture

Quantum-Safe Cryptography

Email Encryption Protocols

Pgp (Pretty Good Privacy)

S/Mime (Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions)

Starttls

Dkim (Domainkeys Identified Mail)

Open Pgp

Aes-256

Company Profiles

Key Players

Fortinet Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Product Launches/Developments Deals Analyst's View Right to Win Strategic Choices Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

BAE Systems

Mimecast

Cisco Systems

Proofpoint

Zoho

Broadcom

Opentext

Barracuda Networks

Thales

Hpe

Entrust

Fortra

Seclore

Sophos

Trend Micro

Intermedia

Other Key Players

Egress Software (Knowbe4)

Echoworx

Lux Scientiae (Luxsci)

Neocertified

Ssh Communications

Retarus

Paubox

Preveil

Sealit Technologies

Sendsafely

Zivver

