Email Encryption Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rising Breaches, BEC Frauds, Regulatory Pressure, and Tech Advancements Fueling Expansion

The global email encryption market is projected to grow from USD 9.30 billion in 2025 to USD 23.33 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. This growth is driven by rising email data breaches, increased BEC frauds, spear phishing, and stringent data privacy regulations. The BFSI sector is anticipated to lead the market due to its large volumes of sensitive data. Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, propelled by digital transformation, cloud adoption, and cybersecurity awareness. Key players include Fortinet, BAE Systems, Mimecast, Cisco, and Proofpoint, focusing on advanced encryption technologies.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Encryption Market by Type (End to End Encryption, Email Gateway Encryption, Message Encryption), Offering (Solutions, Services (Professional, Managed)), Vertical (Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Government, BFSI), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall email encryption market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is expanding significantly, spurred by an increase in email data breaches. Complementing this is an increase in BEC frauds and spear phishing incidents. Concurrently, regulatory measures and data privacy compliances are pushing organizations globally to adopt advanced security solutions such as email encryption. These factors, combined with the advancements in encryption technology, are driving the email encryption market globally.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The BFSI segment, comprising banks, financial institutions, and insurance entities, boasts the largest share in the email encryption market because it handles enormous amounts of extremely sensitive financial and personal data. This makes it a prime target for data breaches and cyberattacks. Financial institutions must put strong data protection measures in place, including secure email communication, in order to comply with regulatory requirements like GLBA, PCI-DSS, and local data privacy laws.

Furthermore, maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and compliance is essential given the growth of digital banking, online transactions, and email correspondence with customers. In order to preserve trust, stay out of trouble with the law, and protect client data, BFSI companies are making significant investments in cutting-edge email encryption solutions, which are fueling the industry's commanding market share.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth in the email encryption market because of its rapid digital transformation, widespread use of cloud services, and mobilization of remote work environments. Secure email communication is being increasingly used by companies in the government, healthcare, finance, and SMB sectors to abide by data protection laws and combat the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Scalable encryption solutions are in high demand due to the region's widespread use of cloud-based email platforms and the requirement to secure them. The rapid adoption and anticipated growth of email encryption in the Asia Pacific region are being driven by the convergence of modernization, regulation, and cybersecurity awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Major vendors in the global email encryption market include Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Seclore (US), Egress Software (KnowBe4) (UK), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Scientiae (LuxSci) (US), NeoCertified (US), SSH Communications (Finland), Retarus (Germany), Paubox (US), PreVeil (US), Sealit Technologies (UK), SendSafely (US), and Zivver (Netherlands).

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages403
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$9.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$23.33 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate20.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Email EncryptionMarket Dynamics

Email Encryption Market: Evolution and Timeline

  • Comprehensive Examination of Modern Email Encryption Protocols
  • Modern Email Encryption Protocols: Holistic Overview
  • Ssl Handshake: Ensuring Secure Email Communication

Drivers

  • Surge in Email Data Breaches
  • Increase in Bec Frauds and Spear-Phishing Incidents
  • Rise in Stringent Government Regulations and Data Privacy Compliance
  • Advancements in Encryption Technology

Restraints

  • Complex Implementation and Compatibility Issues
  • Cost Constraints Associated with Email Encryption Solutions

Opportunities

  • Expansion of Remote and Hybrid Work Environments
  • Advancements in AI and ML-Powered Solutions
  • Proliferation of Mobile Devices
  • Growing Demand for Cloud-based Email Encryption Solutions
  • Adoption of User-Friendly Encryption Interfaces

Challenges

  • Lack of Seamless Integration with Operating Systems
  • Interoperability Issues and Infrastructure Limitations

Case Study Analysis

  • Seclore's Innovative Email Encryption Solution Empowers American Express with Enhanced Security and Compliance
  • Global Bank Deploys Syscom's In-House Virtual Appliance to Strengthen Email Encryption
  • Northeastern Rural Health Clinics Deploys Trustifi's Platform to Establish User-Friendly Management Console
  • Zeva and Microsoft Launch Decryptnabox to Overcome Challenges of Traditional Email Encryption
  • Origo Implements Trend Micro's Encryption Solution for Robust and Easy-To-Use Email Security

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Public Key Infrastructure
  • Cloud-Native Security
  • Digital Signatures

Adjacent Technologies

  • Zero Trust Security
  • Blockchain Technology
  • Mailchain Technology

Complementary Technologies

  • Quantum-Safe Cryptography
  • Emerging Trends and Innovations in Email Encryption Technology

Regulatory Landscape

  • Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
  • Key Regulations in Email Encryption Market
  • Fisma (Federal Information Security Management Act)
  • ISO 27001
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)
  • General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
  • Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)
  • Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation (Casl)
  • Service Organization Control (Soc 2)
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
  • Can-Spam Act

Impact of Generative AI on Email Encryption Market

  • Top Use Cases and Market Potential
  • Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems
  • Cloud Computing
  • Blockchain
  • Digital Signatures
  • Zero Trust Architecture
  • Quantum-Safe Cryptography

Email Encryption Protocols

  • Pgp (Pretty Good Privacy)
  • S/Mime (Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions)
  • Starttls
  • Dkim (Domainkeys Identified Mail)
  • Open Pgp
  • Aes-256

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Fortinet
    • Business Overview
    • Products/Solutions/Services Offered
    • Recent Developments
    • Product Launches/Developments
    • Deals
    • Analyst's View
    • Right to Win
    • Strategic Choices
    • Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
  • BAE Systems
  • Mimecast
  • Cisco Systems
  • Proofpoint
  • Zoho
  • Broadcom
  • Opentext
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Thales
  • Hpe
  • Entrust
  • Fortra
  • Seclore
  • Sophos
  • Trend Micro
  • Intermedia

Other Key Players

  • Egress Software (Knowbe4)
  • Echoworx
  • Lux Scientiae (Luxsci)
  • Neocertified
  • Ssh Communications
  • Retarus
  • Paubox
  • Preveil
  • Sealit Technologies
  • Sendsafely
  • Zivver

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k38uvu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

