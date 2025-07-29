Immersion Cooling Global Forecast Report 2025-2032 | Adoption in Cryptocurrency Mining and Blockchain, & Rising Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single Phase, Two Phase), Application (High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid, Component (Solutions, Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2025 to USD 2.60 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 24.2%

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the immersion cooling market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the market's competitive landscape better, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Enhanced system performance and reduced thermal loads are critical factors in ensuring optimal operational efficiency. Advancements in immersion cooling technologies are making it increasingly feasible to achieve both objectives simultaneously, positioning this approach as a superior alternative to conventional cooling methods.



As a result, the market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the development of next-generation immersion cooling solutions that offer improved thermal management, energy efficiency, and reliability. These technologies are being adopted across a wide range of industries and applications where efficient cooling of electronic components is essential - particularly in high-performance computing (HPC) environments, where heat density and performance demands are exceptionally high. The ability of immersion cooling to maintain system stability, extend hardware lifespan, and support higher compute densities makes it a compelling solution in the evolving landscape of compute-intensive infrastructure.



By type, single-phase to be larger segment of immersion cooling market between 2025 and 2032



Single-phase immersion cooling is projected to be a larger segment of the global immersion cooling market. This dominance is primarily attributed to its proven efficiency in heat dissipation and operational simplicity. The dielectric fluids used in single-phase systems possess high heat capacity and strong thermal conductivity, enabling them to effectively absorb and transfer heat away from electronic components without undergoing a phase change.

This consistent thermal performance supports the stable operation of high-performance computing (HPC) systems by maintaining optimal operating temperatures. As a result, single-phase immersion cooling not only enhances system efficiency and reliability but also contributes to extended hardware lifespan. These advantages, coupled with lower maintenance complexity and easier integration into existing infrastructure, continue to drive its widespread adoption across data centers and compute-intensive environments.



By application, high-performance computing to be largest segment of immersion cooling market from 2025 to 2032



The growing adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) is a major catalyst for the rising demand for immersion cooling technologies. As a critical solution within the broader data center cooling ecosystem, immersion cooling addresses the key challenges associated with HPC workloads, including extreme heat dissipation, energy efficiency requirements, environmental sustainability, and the need to support ongoing technological advancements. With traditional air cooling systems approaching their thermal and spatial limitations, immersion cooling is emerging as a more viable and scalable alternative.



The increasing processing density of HPC systems - driven by applications in artificial intelligence, climate modeling, genomics, and complex simulations - demands robust thermal management solutions that conventional methods struggle to deliver. Immersion cooling offers superior thermal efficiency, enabling higher server density, better space utilization, and support for more intensive processor loads. This alignment with performance and sustainability goals accelerates investment and innovation in next-generation cooling technologies across the HPC landscape.



By cooling fluid, synthetic fluids to be largest segment of immersion cooling market from 2025 to 2032



Synthetic fluids are expected to dominate the immersion cooling market due to their superior thermal performance and contribution to enhanced energy efficiency. These engineered dielectric fluids typically offer significantly better heat transfer properties compared to traditional cooling media, making them well-suited for high-density computing environments.



By effectively absorbing and dissipating heat from electronic components, synthetic fluids enable data centers to optimize cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and lower overall operational costs. Their consistent thermal stability, extended service life, and compatibility with sensitive IT hardware further strengthen their position as the preferred choice in next-generation immersion cooling systems. As energy efficiency and sustainability become critical priorities for data center operators, the adoption of synthetic fluids is anticipated to accelerate, driving growth and innovation across the global immersion cooling landscape.



North America immersion cooling market to exhibit highest growth during forecast period



North America is projected to remain the most significant regional market for immersion cooling throughout the forecast period, driven by strong commitments to sustainability, energy efficiency, and technological innovation. As data centers across the region face increasing pressure to reduce their environmental footprint and optimize energy use, immersion cooling presents a compelling solution.



By submerging IT hardware directly in thermally conductive dielectric fluids, immersion systems eliminate reliance on traditional air-based cooling, significantly lowering energy consumption and operational costs. These efficiency gains align closely with North America's broader initiatives around green data center practices and carbon reduction goals. The region's advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of high-performance computing, and favorable regulatory landscape further reinforce its position at the forefront of immersion cooling adoption.



Competitive Landscape

The immersion cooling market report is dominated by LiquidStack (Netherlands), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), LiquidCool Solutions (US), DUG Technology (Australia), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Vertiv Group Corp (US), Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd (Taiwan), BOYD (US), and GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption in Cryptocurrency Mining and Blockchain

Growing Density of Servers

Increasing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

Rising Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

Restraints

Susceptibility to Leakage

Dominance of Air Cooling Technology

Opportunities

Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

Emergence of AI, High-Performance Electronics, Telecom, and Other Technologies

Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

High-Density Cooling Requirements

Challenges

Significant Investments in Existing Infrastructure

Retrofitting Immersion Cooling Solutions in Large and Medium-Scale Data Centers

Technology Analysis

Single-Phase

IT Chassis

Single-Phase Tub/Open Bath

Two-Phase

Two-Phase Tub/Open Bath

Hybrid

Company Profiles

