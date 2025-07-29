Humanoid Robot Company Evaluation Report 2025: SoftBank Robotics Group, ROBOTIS, and UBTECH Robotics Lead in Humanoid Robotics Through AI Innovation, R&D, and Global Reach

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Humanoid Robot Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Humanoid Robot. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 23 Humanoid Robot Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Robots have long been employed in manufacturing and industrial environments for tasks like assembly, welding, painting, packaging, and pick-and-place operations. Today, humanoid robots are increasingly utilized in a diverse array of fields, including education, entertainment, space exploration, personal assistance, caregiving, search and rescue, and public relations. These robots can autonomously perform a wide variety of tasks, particularly in specialized applications, and provide valuable assistance with many day-to-day human activities. They are also designed for applications such as cleaning, inspection, maintenance, and surveillance. Growing demand across multiple sectors is being driven by their innovative capabilities and the trend of declining prices.



A humanoid robot is designed to resemble and mimic the structure and behavior of the human body. Typically featuring a torso, head, two arms, and two legs, some humanoid robots are built to replicate only specific human body parts depending on their intended use. These complex machines integrate advanced hardware, sophisticated software, and state-of-the-art technologies, enabling them to perform a range of tasks in diverse environments - including deep-sea exploration, scientific research, intricate medical surgeries, and household chores. Their human-like appearance and behaviors make them well-suited for operating in human-designed spaces, enhancing their adaptability for tasks that involve direct interaction with people or navigation through environments built for human use.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Humanoid Robot companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Humanoid Robot quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By TYPE (Biped, Wheel Drive), By OFFERING (Hardware, Software, Services), and By APPLICATION (Education & Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance & Caregiving, Search & Rescue, Public Relations, Manufacturing, Other Applications).



Key Players



Key players in the Humanoid Robot market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Softbank Robotics Group, Robotis, Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd., Pal Robotics, Agility Robotics, Kawada Robotics Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hanson Robotics Ltd., Hyulim Robot, Samsung, Tesla, National Aeronautics And Space, Administration, Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia, Robotics Lab, Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., Boston Dynamics, Advanced Telecommunications Research, Institute International, Apptronik, Figure, Karlsruhe Institute Of Technology, 1x Technologies, and Limx Dynamics Inc. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

SoftBank Robotics Group

SoftBank Robotics Group remains a prominent force in the humanoid robotics market, primarily manufacturing and offering biped humanoid robots. Their flagship product, Pepper, is extensively used across various sectors including banking, hospitality, healthcare, and education.

This broad application range highlights the company's comprehensive product portfolio and strong market positioning. SoftBank is keen on leveraging AI and other advanced technologies like 5G to enhance their offerings. This focus on innovation, combined with strategic partnerships, strengthens its market presence dramatically.

ROBOTIS Inc.

ROBOTIS Inc. is noted for its robust R&D capabilities and diverse product portfolio which includes the renowned DYNAMIXEL brand for robotic hardware. They provide solutions for educational and industrial purposes, highlighting their extensive market integration.

With a focus on smart servos and educational robot kits, ROBOTIS is advancing its capabilities in both the competitive market segments of education and industrial automation. Their global presence is supported by a strategic product distribution across North America and Asia Pacific, positioning ROBOTIS as a key player in the humanoid robot space.

UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd.

UBTECH Robotics has established itself as a leader in AI robotics by developing sophisticated motion planning and control systems. The company's flagship humanoid robots, such as Walker and Panda series, reflect their high-tech product lineup and innovative design prowess.

UBTECH's market presence is bolstered by successful funding rounds, allowing them to expand their product offerings and strengthen their global market share. Their strategic focus on AI and motion technology propels their growth in the humanoid robot market, especially in high-demand regions like Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.2.1.2 Constant Focus on Developing Humanoid Robots Wit1 Advanced Features

3.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Humanoids in Education Sector

3.2.1.4 Surging Deployment of Humanoid Robots in Retail Stores

3.2.1.5 Rising Demand for Humanoid Robots from Healthcare Sector

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Requirement for Significant Capital Investment and Extensiv1 R&D Expenditure in Humanoid Robots

3.2.2.2 Performance Limitations of Humanoid Robots in Untested Environments

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapidly Growing Elderly Population Worldwide

3.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Humanoid Robots from Logistics Sector

3.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Humanoid Robots in Search and Rescue Operations

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Limiting Adoption of Humanoid Robots

3.2.4.2 Limited Awareness About Advantages of Humanoid Robots

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Technology Analysis

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Humanoid Robot Market

3.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on the Humanoid Robot Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players, 2021-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2021-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.9 Competitive Scenarios



Company Profiles

Key Players

Softbank Robotics Group

Robotis

Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd.

Pal Robotics

Agility Robotics

Kawada Robotics Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Hyulim Robot

Samsung

Tesla

Other Players

Engineered Arts Limited

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Robo Garage Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Robotics Lab

Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

Promobot Corp.

Ez-Robot

Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International

Wowwee Group Limited

Apptronik

Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd

5.2.15 Figure

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Beyond Imagination

1X Technologies

Limx Dynamics Inc.

