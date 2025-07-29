Global and China Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Research Report 2025-2035 | Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Honda Currently Dominate As Chinese OEMs Such As BYD, Xpeng, and Zeekr Focus on Mass Market Share Gain

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The level 3 autonomous vehicles market is projected to grow from 291 thousand units in 2025 to 8.7 million units by 2035 at a CAGR of 40.5%

The report provides valuable insights for both market leaders and new entrants seeking to understand ongoing developments in the Level 3 autonomous vehicles market. It enables stakeholders to gain a clear view of current offerings and anticipated future plans of OEMs and Tier I companies, with separate analyses for both global and Chinese players. Additionally, the report helps stakeholders grasp the overall market pulse by presenting key market drivers, challenges, and technology trends. It also offers a detailed overview of the current and future penetration trends of Level 3 autonomous vehicles, supporting informed strategic decision-making.



Level 3 autonomy is an essential milestone in the overall roadmap for autonomous vehicles. While level 1 and 2 autonomous features have become prevalent in most countries worldwide, level 3 autonomy is picking up relatively slowly. Level 1 & 2 autonomy is primarily driven by the regulatory norms requiring advanced active and passive safety systems in the vehicles complemented by advancements in sensing hardware and software algorithms.

On the other hand, level 3 autonomy faces challenges from robust and reliable autonomous suites and the regulatory side, which is reluctant to deploy level 3 autonomous vehicles on public roads. The reason for this gap is the need for exceptional reliability from the vehicle systems (steering, braking, and vehicle electrical system) and uncertainty on the liability of any mishap, potentially scrapping the entire idea of autonomous and automated driving.



Consumer confidence across China and the Middle East to open opportunities for OEMs planning to launch level 3 autonomous vehicles



Chinese consumers are generally open about adopting advanced vehicle features, including driving technologies. Consumers in China have recently shown a rising interest in Level 2+ and Level 3 features. However, safety concerns are still a major challenge. Recent reports from Chinese automotive media state that while interest in level 3 features is strong - especially among younger, tech-savvy buyers - most mainstream consumers remain cautious. For example, in surveys of budget EV buyers (~100,000 RMB class), safety consistently ranked as the most considerable hesitation.



The most notable strategy of Chinese OEMs like BYD, Xpeng, and NIO is bundling advanced level 2+/level 3 autonomy as standard or low-cost features to stay competitive. This strategy reflects a market where consumers increasingly expect smart-driving features as a baseline - rather than paying a premium. Chinese consumers are open to level 3 tech, especially in higher-end EVs, but demand strong safety training, demos, and regulatory clarity.



Prioritizing scalable & modular E/E architecture development to emerge as the key to faster shift to autonomous vehicles



Recent years have witnessed rapid attention toward software-defined vehicles, which essentially are based on next-gen E/E architecture that forms the basis of a flexible and more powerful foundation for autonomous vehicles. Higher autonomy levels require seamless sensors, computing chips, and connectivity integration for better reliability. Thus, developing scalable and modular E/E architecture (such as zonal) becomes the first step for higher autonomy levels.



Level 2 autonomy can be deployed upon conventional architectures as they do not have primary requirements around OTA updates, scalability, and feature enhancement. With level 3 autonomous vehicles being the foundation of truly autonomous vehicles, investing in next-gen architecture is the most crucial step towards autonomous mobility and additional revenues. This can be achieved through partnerships with Tier I & tech companies or in-house development. While Tesla is more focused on in-house development of OS and E/E architecture, OEMs such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and others are taking a hybrid approach with a major focus on in-house development and also through partnership with Tier I/tech companies.



Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the level 3 autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.



North America (California & Nevada) and Europe (particularly Germany) are leading the level 3 autonomous vehicles market as these are the only markets with level 3 driving deployment and approval. While Japan also allows using level 3 autonomous vehicles on public roads, it has limited use due to Honda's production of only 100 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz and BMW are leading the market by launching their level 3 autonomous models.



This is expected to be followed by OEMs such as Zeekr, Xpeng, BYD, Volkswagen, and Hyundai, with their aggressive efforts for level 3 autonomous vehicle development. This growth is expected to kickstart in the next 2-3 years as Chinese OEMs such as Zeekr, Xpeng, and others plan to launch level 3 autonomous vehicles. It should be noted that Chinese OEMs are focused on gaining mass volume in domestic and international markets. BYD primarily leads this trend by launching its God's Eye self-driving system. Thus, as the level 3 autonomous vehicle reaches the final development stage, rapid growth can be expected in the country for these vehicles.



Competitive Landscape

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Honda currently dominate the level 3 autonomous market. Other major players expected to lead the market are Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Hyundai. Chinese OEMs such as BYD, Xpeng, and Zeekr are aggressively working on level 3 autonomous vehicle development, focusing on mass market share gain.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on Improving Sensing Technologies

Positive Consumer Perception on Adas Systems

Popularity of Subscription Packages

Challenges

Lack of Clarity on Accident/Mishap Liability

Liability Concerns for Major Stakeholders

Issues Concerning Infrastructure Readiness

Infrastructure Limitations in Major Countries

Adas Norms and Regulations

Government Regulations on Safety Mandates

Regulatory Norms Mandating Adas Features

Regulatory Skepticism in Select Markets

Regulatory Norms for Adas in Select Countries

Technology Analysis

Level 3 Autonomy Hardware

Sensor Fusion Technology for Level 3 Autonomy

Deep Learning-Based Sensor Fusion

Artificial Intelligence for Sensor Fusion

Role of 5G Connectivity in Level 3 Autonomy

Ecosystem for Overall Adas and Autonomous Vehicles

Insights into High-Performance Chips Powering Next-Gen Adas and Autonomy

Computing Units for Adas Applications

Insights into Advancements to Level 4 Autonomy in Mobility and Trucking

Consumer Perception on ADAS, by Region

China

US

European Union

India

South Korea

Japan

Middle East

Recommendations

Recommendations for Oems

Prioritizing Scalable and Modular E/E Architectures

Investing in Differentiated Sensor Fusion and Redundancy

Developing Strategic Partnerships with Tier I/Chipset Manufacturers

Focusing on Specific Use Cases and Regional Odds

Offering Flexible Monetization Models

Ensuring Co-Development with Regulatory Authorities

Recommendations for Tier I Companies

Focusing on Developing Level 3-Ready Sensor Suite

Integrating Sensor Fusion with Computing Platform Package

Focusing on Software-Defined Vehicle (Sdv) Needs of Oems

Focusing on Region-Specific Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgmegm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.