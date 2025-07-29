onsemi Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Transition to 800 VDC Power Solutions for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

Scottsdale, Ariz, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) today announced its working with NVIDIA to support the transition to 800 Volts Direct Current (VDC) power architectures, a transformative solution that is driving significant gains in efficiency, density, and sustainability for next-generation AI data centers.

At the core of this shift is new power distribution system, which must distribute a massive amount of power with minimal losses during each voltage conversion. onsemi’s intelligent power portfolio plays a critical role in enabling the next generation of AI data centers by delivering high-efficiency, high-density power conversion across every stage of the power journey—from high-voltage AC/DC conversion at the substation to precise voltage regulation at the processor level.

Leveraging decades of innovation in both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, onsemi provides industry-leading solutions for solid state transformers, power supply units, 800 VDC distribution, and core power delivery, all integrated with intelligent monitoring and control. This breadth and depth of capability make onsemi one of the few companies able to meet the demanding power requirements of modern AI infrastructure with scalable, physically realizable designs.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

