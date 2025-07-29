Radware Expands U.S. Presence with New Managed Security Service Provider Partnerships

MAHWAH, N.J., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced it signed managed security service provider (MSSP) agreements with Epcom World Industries, Inc., GLESEC, North Atlantic Networks and Tech Pro. The four U.S. based companies are adding Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Services to their managed services portfolios to scale their businesses and expand their security offerings for customers. North Atlantic Networks is also offering Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Services.

“MSSPs are constantly looking for more innovative ways to defend customers as they deal with growing budget constraints, limited in-house security staff, and bigger more complex cyber threats,” said John Eisenbarger, vice president of carriers and service providers for Radware. “Applications are facing increasing exposure from bots, API abuse, web-layer DDoS attacks and credential misuse. To enable MSSPs to respond where customer risk is expanding fastest, Radware offers a fully managed AppSec-as-a-Service platform that is ready to quickly deploy, scale, and monetize, without having to build a backend.”

Epcom World Industries, GLESEC, North Atlantic Networks, and Tech Pro add to the growing list of MSSPs that have chosen Radware’s cloud network and application security solutions to speed time to market, scale their businesses, and deliver high-value services.

“We selected Radware as our partner because of its comprehensive offering, overall excellent product design, support, and customer first approach. The partnership process with Radware has been seamless. They listened, understood, and supported our needs. Together we are equipping clients—whether they be in healthcare, finance, pharmaceutical, non-profit, or government—with mission-critical security tools that not only defend networks, web assets, and environments, but also comply with strict regulatory requirements.”

- Rudy V. Pancaro, CEO, Epcom World Industries

“Becoming an MSSP partner is a natural extension of our long-standing collaboration with Radware and a key milestone in delivering our SKYWATCH™ Cybersecurity Operating System. By fully integrating Radware’s industry-leading application protection into our Device-Centric Model and real-time risk management workflows, we deliver a unified, fully managed solution that reduces exposure, accelerates remediation, and ensures compliance. This partnership enables us to protect mission-critical environments—especially in healthcare, finance, and government—with the agility, intelligence, and depth of defense they require.”

- Sergio Heker, CEO and founder, GLESEC

“Our mission is to deliver best-in-class managed security services that are both proactive and adaptive. By integrating Radware’s solutions into our MSSP stack, we’re able to offer our clients deeper protection against increasingly complex cyber threats—especially in the areas of DDoS attacks, application-layer security, and zero-day threats. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver scalable, intelligent protection without compromising performance, helping our clients stay ahead of the threat landscape while supporting their digital transformation and cloud migration goals.”

- Carolyn Smith, senior vice president, strategic accounts, North Atlantic Networks

“Radware’s technology aligns with our commitment to deliver secure, resilient, and high-performing digital experiences to our clients, especially in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape. By integrating Radware’s solutions into our offering, we increase the value proposition to our customers: stronger protection, smarter automation, and peace of mind. Together, we bring a synergistic approach that helps organizations not only defend against threats but also accelerate their growth safely and confidently.”

- Lidia Israyelyan, CEO, Tech Pro

Radware offers a variety of cloud network and application security solutions and services that cater to the needs of pure play MSSPs and ISPs. This includes a fully branded and managed AppSec-as-a-Service platform that can be deployed without added infrastructure investment, operational lift, or headcount requirements. The platform offers:

Rapid market entry without a technical buildout.

Managed services that align MSSPs to areas where cyber threats and client risk are expanding fastest (i.e. bots, APIs, SaaS-layer abuse).

The monetization of application layer threats as an alternative to flat service bundles.

An expanded security portfolio that fills gaps in protection in competitive solutions that clients often assume are already covered.

Radware has been recognized by numerous industry analysts for its application and network security solutions. This includes Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester, Gartner, KuppingerCole, and QKS Group.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



