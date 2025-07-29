Precipitated Silica Market Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Evonik, Solvay, and Tata Lead in Silica Via Innovation, Sustainability, and Strategic Global Expansion

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precipitated Silica - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Precipitated Silica Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Precipitated Silica Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 40 companies were evaluated of which the Top 15 Precipitated Silica companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The global demand for precipitated silica is rising because it's used in many industries, from cars and farming to cosmetics and electronics. This synthetic form of silicon dioxide is highly customizable, allowing manufacturers to adjust its particle size, porosity, and surface area to improve product performance. In the automotive industry, precipitated silica is a key ingredient in making fuel-efficient, high-performance tires and battery separators for electric vehicles, helping reduce carbon emissions. Agriculture benefits from it as well, as it acts as a carrier for fertilizers and pesticides, making crop protection more effective. Cosmetics and personal care products use it in creams, powders, and toothpaste to improve texture, absorb excess oil, and act as a gentle abrasive. Additionally, industries like rubber, coatings, adhesives, and sealants rely on it to reinforce materials, improve bonding, and control viscosity.



Precipitated silica comes in different grades depending on its use: Rubber-grade improves tire durability, abrasion resistance, and efficiency. Food-grade prevents clumping and moisture absorption in powdered foods. Cosmetic-grade is used in skincare and makeup for oil absorption, texture, and mild abrasiveness. Industrial-grade is important in coatings, plastics, adhesives, and sealants for better strength and durability. It's made through a controlled chemical process using sodium silicate and sulfuric acid, ensuring consistent quality for different applications. As industries focus on sustainability, performance, and efficiency, the role of precipitated silica continues to grow.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Precipitated Silica companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Precipitated Silica quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Grade (Rubber grade, Food grade, Industrial grade and cosmetic grade), By Process (Dry and Wet Process), By Application (Rubber, food, battery separator, animal and poultry feed, pesticides, plastics, paper & textile, and others (inks, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, electrical & electronic equipment) and End-user.



Key Players:



Key players in this market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), QEMETICA (Poland), Solvay (Belgium), Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd (India), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), W.R. Grace & Co (Peru), Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan), TATA Chemical Ltd. (India), Anten Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), PQ Corporation (US), IQE Group (Spain), Glassven CA (Venezuela), Supersil Chemical (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), MLA Group (India), and Fuji Silysia Chemical Limited (Japan) have adopted strategies like expanding production capacities, launching innovative products, forming strategic partnerships, and investing in R&D. These efforts aim to enhance their market presence, meet the growing demand for precipitated silica, and optimize their distribution networks for global reach.



Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG is a leading global manufacturer recognized for its broad product portfolio, serving sectors such as automotive, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, enhancing its market share through strategic expansions like the one at its Charleston site in South Carolina. This move aims to increase the production capacity of precipitated silica by 50% to meet rising demands, especially for green tires.

Solvay SA

Solvay SA has significantly bolstered its position in the precipitated silica market by expanding production at its Changshu site in China. This expansion doubles its production output, underlining its commitment to capitalizing on the growing demand in Asia Pacific. Solvay's product portfolio is diverse, covering applications in tires, agrochemicals, and cosmetics, underscoring its strategy to innovate and provide comprehensive solutions.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd stands out with its focus on agricultural applications and its strategy to expand into the EV market. The company's innovations in developing sustainable silica products align with global sustainability trends, aiming to reduce environmental impact. Tata Chemicals' proactive approach includes strategic partnerships and technology advancements, ensuring its competitive positioning in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Rubber and Tire Industries

3.1.1.2 Increased Agricultural Applications

3.1.1.3 Expansion in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Environmental and Regulatory Challenges

3.1.2.2 Health and Safety Concerns

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Processed and Packaged Foods

3.1.3.2 Expansion in Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Supply

3.1.4.2 Competition from Substitutes

3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technology

3.4.1.1 Wet Chemical Precipitation Process

3.4.1.2 Surface Modification and Functionalization

3.4.2 Adjacent Technology

3.4.2.1 Green & Sustainable Silica Production from Biomass or Waste Materials

3.4.2.2 Advanced Nanostructured Silica for High-Performance Applications

3.4.3 Complementary Technology

3.4.3.1 High-Performance Rubber Compounding for Tire & Industrial Applications

3.4.3.2 Silica-based Anti-Caking & Flow Improvement Technologies for Food & Agrochemicals

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2025

3.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.8 Impact of AI/Gen AI in Precipitated Silica Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategy/Right to Win, 2021-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Product Comparison

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.9 Competitive Scenario



Company Profiles

Key Players

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Qemetica

W. R. Grace & Co

IQEGroup

PQ Corporation

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Glassven Ca

Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

MLA Group

Other Players

Multisorb

Sunshine Industries

Jinsha Precipitated Silica Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hisilco

Regoj Chemical Industries

Triveni Chemicals

Durga Chemical Industries

Kadvani Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnb690

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.