ChipMOS Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (“OSAT”), today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 results and host a conference call after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone number noted below. A webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-3396 1191

Password: 3300012 #

Webcast and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx

Replay: Starts Approximately 2 hours after the live call ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company’s website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company’s financial results and operating environment.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com



