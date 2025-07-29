Capstreet-backed PlanetBids Names Kaleb Boudreaux as SVP of Finance

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetBids (or “the Company”), a provider of procurement software as a service (SaaS) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kaleb Boudreaux as Senior Vice President of Finance, reporting to CEO David DiGiacomo. Mr. Boudreaux will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial health, driving strategic growth, and advising executive leadership on investment strategies, cost optimization, and risk management. PlanetBids is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kaleb to the PlanetBids team,” said Mr. DiGiacomo. “His sharp eye for data, hands-on M&A experience, and deep SaaS expertise bring exactly the kind of firepower we need as we seek to accelerate our growth, both organically and through smart acquisitions.”

Mr. Boudreaux joins PlanetBids from supply chain risk manager Veriforce, where he was Director of Finance for close to seven years, responsible for financial strategy, mergers & acquisitions and due diligence, budgeting and forecasting, and sales and revenue optimization. He began his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Boudreaux earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Louisiana State University.

“I’m excited to be a part of PlanetBids’ next chapter as we strive for smart, strategic growth, while making sure our customers have a modern, intuitive platform that delivers real value,” said Mr. Boudreaux. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented folks at PlanetBids and Capstreet to meet the growing demand for a simpler, more effective procurement solution.”

About PlanetBids

PlanetBids is a procurement company providing software solutions to help government, private, nonprofit and educational procurement teams. Since 2000, PlanetBids has assisted customers nationwide in their outreach efforts to suppliers, while also helping them gain greater control and visibility over spend and streamlining many traditional time-consuming procurement practices. Its complete line of sustainable eProcurement solutions is offered through a suite of powerful modules that are easy-to-use, configurable, reliable and secure. For more information, visit the PlanetBids website, https://home.planetbids.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com