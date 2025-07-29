Accelsius Demonstrates Strong Momentum in First Half of 2025 with 5x Growth in Data Center Deployments

Expanded into European and Canadian markets through strategic partnerships



Selected as key contributor to prestigious U.S. Department of Energy ARPA-E COOLERCHIPS project, validating technology leadership in next-generation cooling



Doubled product portfolio to meet growing hyperscale and AI infrastructure demand



AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelsius , a leader in two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, today announced strong momentum in the first six months of 2025, driven by a five-fold increase in data center deployments, new product launches and international market expansion through key partnerships across North America and Europe.

“The first half of 2025 has been exceptional for our business,” said Josh Claman, Accelsius’ CEO. “We’ve not only expanded our product portfolio but also demonstrated our technology’s readiness for the most demanding AI workloads while building strategic international partnerships.”

Industry-Leading Thermal Performance Sets New Standards

As the data center industry undergoes a fundamental transformation driven by AI infrastructure demands, traditional cooling solutions are proving inadequate for next-generation AI chips, with rack densities moving toward 600kW configurations. Accelsius achieved industry-leading thermal milestones with its proprietary NeuCool technology, successfully testing cooling capacity up to 4,500W per GPU socket—the highest in the industry for direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

The company successfully cooled a full 250kW rack of AI servers in a comprehensive demonstration while maintaining GPU temperatures below NVIDIA’s thermal throttle limits even with 40°C facility water temperatures. The technology's mission-critical design prioritizes robust components and focuses on reliability and serviceability.

“We’re showing customers that we can easily meet current performance requirements and scale to meet the needs of the recently announced 600kW racks,” said Dr. Richard Bonner, Accelsius’ chief technology officer. “Our R&D team has also prepared us for rapidly evolving chip and server architectures, such as 4,500W TDP sockets and vertically oriented blade servers.”

The technology’s ability to operate with facility water 6-8°C higher than competing solutions can translate to over 25 percent cooling energy savings while enabling more free cooling hours, addressing critical sustainability goals as data centers face mounting pressure to reduce energy consumption.

Strategic Global Expansion Accelerates Market Presence

Accelsius significantly expanded its international footprint in the first half of 2025, establishing key partnerships across Europe and entering the Canadian market for the first time.

The company deployed its Thermal Simulation Rack at Global Switch’s newly built London showroom for the Future Now: London Live Liquid Cooling Showcase, and placed another rack in Computacenter’s HyperScale Integration Center at its UK headquarters, providing European partners and customers with easier access to test and deploy the company’s solutions.

The company further strengthened its market position through a partnership with Equinix , deploying the NeuCool™ IR80 system at Equinix’s Co-Innovation Facility (CIF) in the DC15 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center at the Equinix Ashburn Campus in Virginia.

Accelsius announced a strategic partnership with Nordik Data Centers to build a next-generation AI data center near Montreal, featuring a co-innovation lab operational in H2 2025. The facility will utilize 100 percent renewable energy and provide a comprehensive testing environment for the most advanced compute workloads and densest compute pods on the market.

Government Recognition Validates Technology Leadership

In a significant validation of its technology leadership, Accelsius was selected as a key contributor to the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E COOLERCHIPS project led by the University of Texas at Arlington. The company provided its proprietary MR250, a multi-rack, in-row, 250kW two-phase Coolant Distribution Unit, for system-level testing with general availability planned for late 2025.

The COOLERCHIPS (Cooling Operations Optimized for Leaps in Energy, Reliability, and Carbon Hyperefficiency for Information Processing Systems) program aims to reduce total cooling energy consumption to less than 5 percent of a data center’s IT load while maintaining reliability and enabling next-generation high-density compute.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability Program Addresses Mission-Critical Needs

Recognizing the mission-critical nature of modern data center operations, Accelsius launched NeuGuard , a comprehensive enterprise support program designed to provide unmatched cooling reliability for AI and advanced computing deployments. The program, backed by CNA—one of the largest providers of warranty-related insurance in the United States—offers coverage of up to $100,000 per rack for internal damage caused by any NeuCool internal leaks.

NeuGuard leverages a network of Authorized Service Partners with extensive data center experience to provide comprehensive lifecycle support, from planning through deployment and maintenance, with the goal of achieving maximum uptime for critical infrastructure.

Expanded Product Portfolio Meets Growing Market Demand

Accelsius doubled its product portfolio in the first half of 2025, introducing the MR250 multi-rack CDU. The expanded portfolio addresses the full spectrum of cooling requirements as the industry transitions from traditional air cooling to liquid cooling for AI and high-performance computing applications.

To position the company to meet hyperscale demands, Accelsius has partnered with a large, global contract manufacturer specializing in the tech hardware industry, capable of handling high-volume rack orders. The company intends to leverage this manufacturing relationship to scale rapidly and meet the significant volume requirements expected from hyperscale customers, which is crucial as Accelsius has already secured proof-of-concept orders from key players seeking to address their cooling needs for custom AI accelerators.

To learn more about Accelsius’ NeuCool two-phase direct-to-chip in-rack liquid cooling solution, email info@accelsius.com or visit accelsius.com .

About Accelsius

Founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV), Accelsius empowers data center and edge operators to achieve their business, financial and sustainability goals through advanced cooling solutions. The proprietary NeuCool platform provides best-in-class thermal efficiencies through a safe, two-phase liquid cooling system that scales from single racks to entire data centers. For more information, visit accelsius.com or follow us on LinkedIn .