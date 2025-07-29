Premier American Uranium Reports Positive Drill Results from the Cyclone ISR Project, Wyoming

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce positive drill results from the ongoing exploration drilling program on the Cyclone Rim target at the Company’s wholly-owned Cyclone ISR Uranium Project (“Cyclone” or the “Project”), located in the Great Divide Basin of south-central Wyoming. The exploration program commenced on July 16, 2025, with the objective of further defining sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization that was partially outlined during the Company’s 2024 exploration program. The Project is situated in the vicinity of Ur-Energy Inc.’s Lost Creek ISR uranium mine and other former uranium production facilities (Figure 1).

Highlights

Positive drill results include mineralized zones encountered in areas where uranium mineralization was not previously known to occur, and extensions of known mineralization along a previously identified geologic trend. Fourteen of 25 planned conventional (“ mud ”) rotary holes have been completed thus far, for a total of 10,600 ft of drilling in 2025 (Figure 1).

”) rotary holes have been completed thus far, for a total of 10,600 ft of drilling in 2025 (Figure 1). Eight of the 14 drill holes completed to date intersected uranium mineralization at grades of 0.01% eU₃O₈ or higher (see Table 1 for complete results). Notably, hole CR25-001 returned 15.5 ft grading 0.09% eU₃O₈. Within the overall mineralized zone is a three-foot thick zone that averages 0.229% eU 3 O 8 .

O Drilling at the Cyclone Rim target in 2024 identified flat lying uranium mineralization along a ½-mile, east-west trend. The 2025 drilling program has extended that mineralized trend and has identified a potential second trend of uranium mineralization running north-south over a 1.5-mile distance. Both mineralized zones remain open in multiple directions and are expected to be a continued focus of the 2025 drill campaign.





Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, “We are encouraged by the strong results emerging from drilling at Cyclone Rim. With each phase, our understanding of the mineralized system improves, and we remain focused on expanding known zones of mineralization while also uncovering new areas of potential mineralization. As results continue to come in throughout the summer, we are actively evaluating the opportunity to expand the scope of the 2025 program to include additional drilling. I congratulate our technical team on the strong execution in the field thus far.”

Table 1: 2025 Cyclone Rim Drill Results

Hole Intercept From To Length eU308% CR25-001 intersected 202 217.5 15.5 0.09 including 14 0.097 including 13.5 0.1 CR25-002 intersected 346 355 9 0.019 including 4 0.027 including 1.5 0.034 CR25-004 intersected 557 557.5 0.5 0.011 CR25-005a intersected 195.5 196.5 1 0.011 and 203 208 5 0.018 including 1.5 0.029 and 216.5 225 8.5 0.027 including 2.5 0.058 including 1.5 0.075 and 237 238.5 1.5 0.011 CR25-009 intersected 396.5 398 1.5 0.011 CR25-010 intersected 377.5 379.5 2 0.015 CR25-015 intersected 367.5 368.5 1 0.012 CR25-014 intersected 346 355 9 0.028 including 7.5 0.03



All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody, Wyoming, a highly experienced and skilled independent borehole geophysical contractor. Hawkins CBM Logging’s geophysical probe was most recently calibrated at the US Department of Energy’s Casper, Wyoming logging test pits in June 2025. Uranium grades cited were calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are “equivalent” (“e”) grades of U 3 O 8 . All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses are true thicknesses. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium.

Figure 1: 2025 Cyclone Rim Target Area Drill Hole Location Map

Cyclone Project

The Project is situated in the Wyoming Basin physiographic province, in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 2). Uranium mineralization occurs in the Tertiary age Battle Spring Formation as sandstone-hosted roll-fronts. PUR’s mineral holdings include 1,161 unpatented mining claims and 9 State leases. In total, the Project comprises approximately 26,180 acres. Portions of the Project area were explored by various companies beginning in the 1950’s.

Wyoming has led the US in uranium production since 1995, and since the first uranium mines started operating in 1951, the state has produced more than 238 million pounds of uranium concentrate. Wyoming hosts the largest known economic uranium ore reserves in the US, which are in the Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Shirley Basin, and Gas Hills (Wind River Basin).1

Figure 2: Location of the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton, PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant of PUR who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Wilton has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, self-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. The mineralized zones are flat lying and the individual drill holes are vertical in orientation, and the thicknesses cited in this release are true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody Wyoming, an independent geophysical contractor that is highly experienced and skilled in providing reliable and accurate data. The gamma-ray probe and instrumentation were most recently calibrated at the US Department of Energy's gamma-ray test pits in Casper, Wyoming in June 2025.

Other information regarding the Company’s Cyclone Project can be referenced from the “Technical Report on the Cyclone Uranium Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA, dated June 30, 2023, and it is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of PUR’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, PUR is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. PUR benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. The Company’s distinguished team had extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions—positioning PUR as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

1 Uranium resources summary of 2023 (wyo.gov)

