The World’s Bestselling Author, James Patterson, Brings His Debut Business Book, “Disrupt Everything and Win,” to HR Tech 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Tech 2025 has announced a major keynote featuring bestselling authors James Patterson and Dr. Patrick Leddin, Ph.D., who will debut insights from their forthcoming book, “Disrupt Everything and Win: Take Control of Your Future,” being published by Little, Brown and Company this fall.

The most popular storyteller of the last 50 years, Patterson has written more than 200 novels since 1976, creating unforgettable series such as Alex Cross, The Women’s Murder Club, and Maximum Ride. Leddin is the author of The Wall Street Journal bestseller, “The 5-Week Leadership Challenge,” a FranklinCovey Senior Advisor on Culture and Leadership and Subject Matter Expert with Patterson on FranklinCovey’s course, Disrupt Everything: Innovate for Impact. He is the host of the podcast C-Suite Conversations with Dr. Patrick Leddin and a former professor of Business Studies at Vanderbilt University.

Patterson and Leddin will speak on Wednesday, September 17, at 8:00 a.m. PT. Their session “Disrupt Everything and Win: Take Control of Your Future” posits that disruption isn’t coming – it’s already here. As such, Patterson and Leddin will offer attendees timely and practical insights from their book to help them learn how to move forward even when the world feels uncertain. With today’s HR teams under pressure to adapt, align and act, Patterson and Leddin’s keynote will provide a behavior-based framework to bring ideas to life and cut through the confusion to take control of the future.

Following the keynote, a limited book signing will take place on-site. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors and receive a signed copy of “Disrupt Everything and Win” before it becomes available publicly. Copies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the designated signing window.

“In a world where change is the only constant, knowing how to respond has become a defining trait of successful individuals and organizations,” said Katherine Childress, Vice President, HR Community for HR Tech. “Mr. Patterson and Dr. Leddin have crafted a compelling roadmap that empowers people at all levels to face disruption head-on. This kind of knowledge is exactly what our attendees are seeking as they lead teams through rapid transformation.”

HR Tech will be held from September 16 to 18 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. To see Patterson and Leddin’s conversation in person and be part of the action on-site, register now for HR Tech 2025: https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

Industry media and qualified media professionals are invited to cover HR Tech 2025, where James Patterson, Dr. Patrick Leddin, Ph.D. and other high-profile thought leaders will explore driving HR transformation in a rapidly changing world. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for the HR Tech event. To apply, please visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/media.

