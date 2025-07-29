OTC Markets Group Welcomes Awalé Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Awalé Resources Limited (TSX-V: ARIC; OTCQX: AWLRF), a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Awalé Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AWLRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Our commencement of trading on the OTCQX is an important step in expanding Awalé’s investor base and increasing access to U.S. capital markets,” commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources. “This platform enhances visibility as we continue to build momentum at our Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire, where multiple discoveries are positioning us for potential district-scale success. We look forward to engaging with a broader audience of U.S. and global investors as we unlock further value through exploration.”

About Awale Resources Limited

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (“Odienné” or the “Project”), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits—five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (“OJV”). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited (“Newmont”).

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com