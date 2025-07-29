G8 Country Construction Industry Guide 2025 | US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Japan Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $5,434,516.8 million in 2024 to the global construction industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2020 and 2024. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $6,678,833.4 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2024-29 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the construction industry, with market revenues of $2,529,346.5 million in 2024. This was followed by the UK and Germany, with a value of $535,317.8 and $531,800.5 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the G8 nations with a value of $3,118,792.4 million in 2016, followed by the UK and Germany with expected values of $700,764.5 and $663,082.3 million, respectively.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction in France
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Construction in Italy
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Construction in Japan
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Construction in Russia
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
14 Macroeconomic Indicators
14.1. Country data
15 Construction in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
16 Macroeconomic Indicators
16.1. Country data
17 Construction in The United States
17.1. Market Overview
17.2. Market Data
17.3. Market Segmentation
17.4. Market outlook
17.5. Five forces analysis
18 Macroeconomic Indicators
18.1. Country data
19 Company Profiles
19.1. PCL Constructors Inc
19.2. Stantec Inc
19.3. EllisDon Corp
19.4. Aecon Group Inc
19.5. Vinci SA
19.6. Bouygues SA
19.7. Eiffage SA
19.8. Spie Batignolles
19.9. HOCHTIEF AG
19.10. STRABAG SE
19.11. Bilfinger SE
19.12. Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG
19.13. Webuild SpA
19.14. Maire SpA
19.15. Rizzani de Eccher SpA
19.16. Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd
19.17. Sekisui House Ltd
19.18. Kajima Corp
19.19. Obayashi Corp
19.20. LSR Group
19.21. Mostotrest
19.22. Balfour Beatty Plc
19.23. Morgan Sindall Group Plc
19.24. Barratt Redrow Plc
19.25. Kier Group Plc
19.26. D.R. Horton Inc
19.27. Lennar Corp
19.28. Bechtel Group Inc
19.29. Turner Construction Co
19.30. Grupo Carso SA de CV
19.31. Coconal SAPI de CV
19.32. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
19.33. CCLA Group
19.34. Novonor SA
19.35. MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
19.36. Andrade Gutierrez SA
19.37. Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
19.38. China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
19.39. China Railway Group Ltd
19.40. China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
19.41. Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
19.42. China Communications Construction Co Ltd
19.43. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
19.44. NCC Ltd
19.45. Ircon International Ltd
19.46. Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
19.47. Tata Projects Ltd
19.48. Aveng Ltd
19.49. Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
19.50. Raubex Group Ltd
19.51. Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
19.52. Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
19.53. YIT Corp
19.54. Skanska AB
19.55. NCC AB
19.56. SRV Group Plc
19.57. PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
19.58. PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
19.59. PT PP (Persero) Tbk
19.60. PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
19.61. Royal BAM Group NV
19.62. Ferrovial SE
19.63. Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
19.64. Ballast Nedam NV
19.65. Kiewit Corp
19.66. Veidekke ASA
19.67. AF Gruppen ASA
19.68. Aibel AS
19.69. Yanlord Land Group Ltd
19.70. Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
19.71. City Developments Ltd
19.72. Frasers Property Ltd
19.73. Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
19.74. Samsung C&T Corp
19.75. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
19.76. GS Engineering & Construction Corp
19.77. POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
19.78. Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
19.79. FCC Construccion SA
19.80. Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
19.81. Peab AB
19.82. Alarko Holding AS
19.83. ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS
19.84. Ronesans Holding AS
19.85. Nurol Holding Inc
19.86. Downer EDI Ltd
19.87. Lendlease Corp Ltd
19.88. J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
19.89. CIMIC Group Ltd
19.90. Per Aarsleff Holding AS
19.91. MT Hojgaard Holding A/S
19.92. NCC Construction Danmark AS
19.93. Fluor Corp
