Motorcycles Global Industry Almanac 2025 | Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Motorcycles market includes all on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds. Mopeds are two-wheeled vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 50cc. They are generally equipped for both motorized and non-motorized propulsion and have a restricted maximum speed. Any powered two-wheeler that is not a moped is classified as a motorcycle (The term 'scooter' refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension and/or has a step-through chassis. Depending on its engine capacity, a scooter may be classified as either a moped or a motorcycle).

Market volume represents the total number of registered motorcycles and mopeds within a country during a given year. Market value is determined by multiplying this volume by the average ex-showroom price.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global motorcycles market recorded revenues of $220.76 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.2% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 74.30 million units in 2024.

The growth of the global motorcycles market volume in 2024 was primarily driven by the increase in disposable income. Rising wages boosted motorcycle purchasing, resulting in increased vehicle registrations and a shift from public transport to personal mobility among a broader population. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China, in 2024, the per capita disposable income in China reached CNY41,314 ($5,740.2), marking a 5.3% increase over 2023.

