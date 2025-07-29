Indonesia Cards and Payments Opportunity and Risk Analysis Report 2025 | BI-FAST Enhancements Revolutionize Payment Systems, QR Code Payments Gain Momentum as Indonesia Embraces Digital Wallets.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market trends and dynamics within the Indonesian cards and payments sector. It delivers valuable insights into market values and volumes for key performance indicators including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review period from 2021 to 2025, with forecasts extending from 2025 to 2029.

This report delves into various payment card markets, examining the number of cards in circulation, transaction values, and volumes over both the review and forecast periods. Detailed information on the competitive landscape, such as market shares of issuers and schemes, is also provided, enabling banks and card issuers to understand segment dynamics and competitive advantages fully. Additionally, it includes an examination of regulatory policies and recent changes within the regulatory framework.

Key Highlights

In December 2021, Bank Indonesia (BI) launched the BI-FAST instant payment system, offering real-time fund transfers, bulk transfers, request-to-pay services, and direct debits. The features facilitate large-scale payments, invoice settlements, and automate recurring payments.

Digital wallet adoption, particularly QR code payments, is surging in Indonesia. In response, BI introduced the NFC-based QRIS Tap solution in March 2025, enabling tap-and-go transactions. By November 2024, the QRIS user base reached 55.02 million, with a target of 58 million users and 40 million merchants by 2025.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services are on the rise, driven by millennials and Gen Z's tech-savvy nature. The GoTo Group partnered with TikTok in July 2024 to offer GoPay Later on ShopTokopedia. This service provides credit up to IDR10 million ($630.65) with flexible payment plans.

Scope

Insights into card market size based on the number of cards, transaction values, and volumes in Indonesia.

Detailed market sizing and analysis for payment instruments like cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques.

Trends and growth data for historical and forecast periods.

Competitive analysis with insights into top card issuers and schemes.

Consumer attitudes and card-buying preferences.

An overview of key alternative payment brands.

