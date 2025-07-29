Residential Construction Global Industry Guide 2025 | Top Players, Major Segments, Regional Shares, and Competitive Dynamics 2020-2029

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.

The market is segmented into demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Demolition refers to the dismantling or destruction of a residential building or part of one. New construction encompasses any work related to the creation of a new residential structure. The refurbishment segment involves upgrading or renovating an existing residential building. Repair & maintenance includes activities aimed at restoring or fixing deteriorated or damaged residential structures.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global residential construction market recorded revenues of $5.27 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The new construction segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $3.11 trillion, equivalent to 59.1% of the market's overall value.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share with a 41.3% share of the global residential construction market. It was followed by Europe with a 29.1% share and North America with a 24.5% share.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global residential construction market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global residential construction market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global residential construction market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Residential Construction

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Residential Construction in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis



7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data



8 Residential Construction in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Residential Construction in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis



11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data



12 Residential Construction in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis



13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data



14 Residential Construction in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis



15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data



16 Residential Construction in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis



17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data



18 Residential Construction in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis



19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data



20 Residential Construction in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis



21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data



22 Residential Construction in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis



23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data



24 Residential Construction in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis



25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data



26 Residential Construction in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis



27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data



28 Residential Construction in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis



29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data



30 Company Profiles

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

Barratt Redrow Plc

HOCHTIEF AG

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

SK Ecoplant Co Ltd

NCC Ltd

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Bouygues SA

Nexity SA

Eiffage SA

Spie Batignolles Tpci

Strabag AG

Arup Group Ltd

GOLDBECK GmbH

Simonds Group Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Laing O'Rourke Australia Pty Ltd

JWH Group Pty Ltd

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc

Bird Construction Inc

Axiom Builders Inc

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd

PT PP (Persero) Tbk

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Itinera SpA

Impresa Pizzarotti & C SpA

Webuild SpA

Kajima Corp

Sekisui House Ltd

Shimizu Corp

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Empresas ICA SAB de CV

Vinte Viviendas Integrales

Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV

Ferrovial SE

Royal BAM Group NV

Ballast Nedam NV

Lennar Corp

PIK Group

LSR Group

Peab AB

NCC AB

Lum Chang Holdings Ltd

Lian Beng Group Ltd

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Basil Read Pty Ltd

Sea Kay Holdings Limited

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Samsung C&T Corp

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

Sacyr SA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

AEDAS Homes SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc

Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

Taylor Wimpey Plc

Bellway Plc

Toll Brothers Inc

Taylor Morrison Home Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a5uiu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.