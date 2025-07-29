Residential Construction Global Industry Guide 2025 | Top Players, Major Segments, Regional Shares, and Competitive Dynamics 2020-2029

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.
- The market is segmented into demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Demolition refers to the dismantling or destruction of a residential building or part of one. New construction encompasses any work related to the creation of a new residential structure. The refurbishment segment involves upgrading or renovating an existing residential building. Repair & maintenance includes activities aimed at restoring or fixing deteriorated or damaged residential structures.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global residential construction market recorded revenues of $5.27 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024.
- The new construction segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $3.11 trillion, equivalent to 59.1% of the market's overall value.
- In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share with a 41.3% share of the global residential construction market. It was followed by Europe with a 29.1% share and North America with a 24.5% share.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global residential construction market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global residential construction market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global residential construction market with five year forecasts
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Residential Construction
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Residential Construction in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Residential Construction in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Residential Construction in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Residential Construction in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Residential Construction in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Residential Construction in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Residential Construction in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Residential Construction in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Residential Construction in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Residential Construction in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Residential Construction in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Residential Construction in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- Barratt Redrow Plc
- HOCHTIEF AG
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd
- SK Ecoplant Co Ltd
- NCC Ltd
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Skanska AB
- Bouygues SA
- Nexity SA
- Eiffage SA
- Spie Batignolles Tpci
- Strabag AG
- Arup Group Ltd
- GOLDBECK GmbH
- Simonds Group Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Laing O'Rourke Australia Pty Ltd
- JWH Group Pty Ltd
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
- EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA
- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc
- Bird Construction Inc
- Axiom Builders Inc
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd
- Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
- Dilip Buildcon Ltd
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd
- PT PP (Persero) Tbk
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Itinera SpA
- Impresa Pizzarotti & C SpA
- Webuild SpA
- Kajima Corp
- Sekisui House Ltd
- Shimizu Corp
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- Empresas ICA SAB de CV
- Vinte Viviendas Integrales
- Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV
- Ferrovial SE
- Royal BAM Group NV
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Lennar Corp
- PIK Group
- LSR Group
- Peab AB
- NCC AB
- Lum Chang Holdings Ltd
- Lian Beng Group Ltd
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Basil Read Pty Ltd
- Sea Kay Holdings Limited
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA
- Sacyr SA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- AEDAS Homes SA
- Nurol Holding Inc
- Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc
- Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS
- Morgan Sindall Group Plc
- Taylor Wimpey Plc
- Bellway Plc
- Toll Brothers Inc
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp
