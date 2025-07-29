Westkam Gold Corp. Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), is providing a bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On July 2, 2025 (the “MCTO Announcement”), the Company announced that it had applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its interim financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and the related officer certifications for the six month period ended April 30, 2025 (collectively, the “Interim Filings”), before the filing deadline of June 30, 2025 (the “Filing Deadline”) as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. The BCSC issued the MCTO on July 2, 2025, and issued an amended MCTO on July 16, 2025. Pursuant to the MCTO, as amended, the CEO and CFO of the Company are restricted from trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Interim Filings and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company was unable to file the Interim Filings prior to the required deadline as its CFO, Pam Saulnier, had unexpectedly taken ill and had to go on medical leave. As announced July 14, 2025, the Company has appointed an Interim CFO who is working diligently to obtain and review the Company’s accounting information in order to be able to prepare the Interim Filings. The Company still expects that the Interim Filings will be filed by August 29, 2025.

Until such time as the Company files the Interim Filings and the MCTO, as amended, has been revoked, the Company will follow the alternative information guidelines set out in Section 10 of NP 12-203 (the “Guidelines”), including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

Pursuant to the Guidelines, the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release and except as noted above, (a) there have been no changes to the information contained in the MCTO Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the Guidelines; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the MCTO Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

