Uruguay Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025-2029 | Competitive Analysis of Antel, Movistar, Claro, TCC, Nuevo Siglo, Monte Cablevideo, Cablevision, and DirecTV

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Uruguay today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Uruguay.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Uruguay will grow at a 2.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a 6.3% CAGR between 2024-2029, driven by an increasing demand for mobile data services, a growth in mobile internet subscriptions, and agrowing adoption of 5G services with MNOs promoting data-centric plans.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow from $543.1 million in 2024 to $635.7 million in 2029 at a 3.2% CAGR, supported by growth in fiber-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B) subscriptions and demand for higher broadband speeds.

Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Uruguay will grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $1.9 billion in 2029 at a 2.5% CAGR, driven by fixed and mobile broadband service revenues. Mobile data will remain as the largest revenue contributor to the total telecom revenue over the forecast period. Mobile data revenue will grow from $641 million in 2024 to $870.4 million in 2029 at a 6.3% CAGR, driven by an increasing demand for mobile data services, a growth in mobile internet subscriptions, a growing adoption of 5G services with MNOs promoting data-centric plans, and an increase in mobile data ARPU during 2024-2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Antel

Movistar Uruguay

Claro Uruguay

TCC

Nuevo Siglo

Monte Cablevideo

Cablevision Uruguay

DirecTV Uruguay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu41yp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.