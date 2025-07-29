QuasarMD Unveils Advanced Full-Body Light Therapy Mat to Support Aging Wellness

CHINO, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuasarMD LLC, a leader in light-based wellness technologies, announces the launch of its Full-Body Light Therapy Mat , a clinically validated, non-invasive solution designed to address the evolving wellness needs of aging adults.





The full-body mat features 2,052 high-efficiency LEDs delivering dual-wavelength therapy: 660nm red light for surface-level benefits, and 850nm near-infrared (NIR) for deep penetration. Both wavelengths are clinically proven to provide cellular-level therapeutic effects. Specifically designed for aging users, the system provides gentle yet effective relief for common age-related concerns including joint stiffness, muscle fatigue, circulation challenges, and chronic conditions like arthritis or back and knee pain.

Designed with Aging in Mind

“Chronic pain, sleepless nights, and reduced mobility are common challenges as we age,” said a spokesperson for QuasarMD. “Our full-body light therapy mat was specifically developed to help older adults restore their vitality through scientifically validated, non-invasive technology that integrates effortlessly into daily life.”

The QuasarMD Full-Body Light Therapy Mat is FDA-cleared device meeting professional-grade standards. Its home operation couldn’t be simpler - just lie down and press a button. Featuring an innovative wrap-around design, the mat cossets the body in comfort to ensure complete light exposure from head to toe. Users can easily customize their therapy experience by adjusting time, intensity, and pulse settings for each session.

It has a multi-layered fabric design with an inner layer of TPU that enhances light retention, improving both durability and light efficiency. Additionally, it is waterproof and easy to clean, making it convenient for daily use by seniors and caregivers alike.

The QuasarMD mat is more than just a health tool – it’s a companion for active aging, offering a drug-free, non-invasive way to manage pain, inflammation, and fatigue. Its gentle warmth and therapeutic light not only ease physical discomfort but also enhance mental well-being, improve blood circulation, promote deep relaxation, and foster an enduring sense of vitality – all essential components of healthy aging.

“Today’s aging population is more proactive about wellness than ever,” noted the spokesperson. “Caregivers, wellness professionals, and older adults increasingly demand safe, science-backed solutions that are both effective and convenient for home use. The evidence supporting red and NIR light therapy is robust - and truly empowering.”

“That’s why we’ve developed this solution: to help people naturally manage discomfort, improve sleep quality, and support long-term vitality - all without medications or invasive treatments.”

About the Company

QuasarMD LLC is a California-based wellness technology company specializing in FDA-cleared light therapy devices that blend clinical efficacy with user-friendly design. Dedicated to working on well-being through the life stages, it has kept innovating non-invasive devices that assist in recovery, wellness, and vigor through light. The Full-Body Light Therapy Mat is now available for purchase at the official QuasarMD shop and through Amazon .

Media Contact:

QuasarMD LLC

Email: partners@quasarmd.com

Phone: 917-426-2860

Address: 15515 Dupont Avenue, Chino, CA 91710, USA

Website: https://quasarmd.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by QuasarMD LLC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d590975-8a33-4931-983c-bb03e45a3e6d