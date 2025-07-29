Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Market Research and Forecast Report 2024-2034 | Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides insights into the risk factors and global epidemiological trends of MS across the 7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan. It extends a 10-year forecast of diagnosed prevalent cases, segmented by sex and age categories: pediatrics (10-17 years), adults (18 years and older), and all ages.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to nerve sheath demyelination, axon damage, and potential paralysis. Symptoms manifest as muscle weakness, tremors, prolonged double vision, and speech difficulties. While MS can develop at any age, it mainly targets those between 15 and 60 years. Diagnosis is reliant on symptoms, MRI, and laboratory results, commonly diagnosed using the McDonald criteria in later stages. Although a definitive cure remains elusive, current treatments aim to enhance recovery from attacks, alter disease progression, and alleviate symptoms.

In 2024, the diagnosed prevalent cases of MS in the seven major markets (7MM) are projected at 1,612,928, with an estimated rise to 1,643,118 cases by 2034, reflecting a 0.19% AGR. The United States is expected to account for the highest number of cases, approximately 896,828, while Japan will likely report the fewest, with 31,527. Changes in the demographic structure of these markets are key drivers of prevalence fluctuations.

Additionally, the report categorizes MS cases by type: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary progressive MS (PPMS), and secondary progressive MS (SPMS). Specifically, SPMS cases are further classified as active or non-active. Forecast methodologies were standardized across these markets for comparative analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Multiple Sclerosis: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

2.4.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS by type

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for MS (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS by type

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

3.1 Bibliography

3.2 About the authors

3.2.1 Epidemiologist

3.2.2 Reviewers

3.2.3 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

3.2.4 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis and Competitive Intelligence

