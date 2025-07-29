Plastic Waste Management Market Size Worth USD 64.60 Billion by 2034 Amid Surge in Circular Economy Investments

Ottawa, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global plastic waste management market size reached USD 38.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% to reach a value of USD 64.6 billion by 2034. The rise of circular economy models, increasing government regulations, and AI-driven waste tracking systems are driving the market’s expansion. Asia Pacific currently dominates the market with over 50% share, while North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace through the forecast period.

Quick Points: Plastic Waste Management Market Key Takeaways

The worldwide plastic waste management market size was USD 38.91 billion in 2024.

It is projected to hit around USD 64.60 billion by 2034.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific contributed the highest market share of 50% in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By service, the recycling segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By service, the collection segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the biggest market share in 2024.

segment accounted for the biggest market share in 2024. By polymer , the low-density polyethylene segment is expanding at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

, the low-density polyethylene segment is expanding at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034. By source, the residential segment generated the biggest revenue share in 2024.

By source, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end use, the packaging segment accounted for the major market share of 45% in 2024.

segment accounted for the major market share of 45% in 2024. By end use, the consumer product segment is growing at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Plastic Waste Management Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is the Role of Environmentally Sound Plastic Waste Management Market?

By considering the importance of public health and the environment, proper collection and disposal of plastic waste is necessary. These efforts are supported by plastic waste partnerships and national action plans.

Researchers also consider the economic impact of plastic pollution and make efforts to see the benefits of reducing mismanaged waste. In September 2024, Re Sustainability and Sharp Ventures announced the launch of a new initiative for plastic circularity.

In March 2025, Agilyx and Carlos Monreal made a partnership and announced the launch of Plastyx for chemical recycling feedstock. (Source: https://www.chemanalyst.com)

With plastic waste production expected to double by 2040 and only 20% of plastics currently recycled worldwide, the urgency for effective waste management solutions is higher than ever. The environmental and economic consequences of mismanaged plastic waste are pushing policymakers and private stakeholders toward sustainable and scalable systems.

Plastic waste is no longer just an environmental concern, it’s becoming a global economic priority,” said Saurabh Bidwai, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. “Governments, investors, and industries are rapidly adopting innovative technologies and circular solutions to transform plastic waste into value.

Plastic Waste Management Market Major Trends:

What are the Possible Solutions Emerging in the Plastic Industry?

Opportunities for Future Investments: Countries are shifting towards circular economy models through various regulations, which opens doors to investment in addressing plastic pollution and other related impacts.

Countries are shifting towards circular economy models through various regulations, which opens doors to investment in addressing plastic pollution and other related impacts. Collaborations across the Plastic Value Chain: They are required to develop impactful solutions. The collaborations are driven by investors and investments in solutions.

Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Factors:

How do the Key Provisions Manage the Framework for Plastic Waste?

Rules and Regulations: These include solid waste management rules, plastic waste management rules, a national dashboard for single-use plastics, and many others.

These include solid waste management rules, plastic waste management rules, a national dashboard for single-use plastics, and many others. Enforcement of Laws: There are increasing efforts by governments to raise the importance of plastic waste management through enforcement of laws.

In March 2022, 175 nations endorsed the United Nations resolution to end plastic pollution through a legally binding global treaty by 2024. This agreement is driving new national-level policies and private sector compliance efforts—accelerating innovation and investment across the plastic waste value chain.

What is the Role of AI in the Plastic Waste Management Industry?

Artificial intelligence plays a significant role in plastic waste management by enhancing recycling efficiency and supporting biodegradable alternatives. It can monitor compliance effectively and make the recycling process more efficient and smarter. It is possible to develop sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics with the help of AI-driven innovations. AI helps to identify, track, and monitor plastic waste in oceans and landfills, which provides valuable data to manage plastic waste.

For example, London-based Recycleye uses AI-powered robots and computer vision to identify recyclable plastics in waste streams, increasing sorting efficiency and recovery rates across Europe.

Plastic Waste Management Market Opportunities:

Which Incredible Measures Shape the Future of the Plastic Waste Management Industry?

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India made a partnership with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL), and HDFC Bank & Coca-Cola India Foundation (CCIF) announced the establishment of existing systems to reduce the impact of plastic waste on environment in India. (Source : https://www.undp.org)

made a partnership with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL), and HDFC Bank & Coca-Cola India Foundation (CCIF) announced the establishment of existing systems to reduce the impact of plastic waste on environment in India. (Source https://www.undp.org) In September 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian Finance Minister, announced the Union Budget 2024 that has transformed the plastic recycling industry. (Source: https://www.banyannation.com)

In October 2024 , the National Science Foundation (NSF) and international partners announced the investment of $82 million in six global centers to resolve global challenges related to crop resilience, conversion of plant matter and other biomass into fuel, and many others. (Source : https://www.nsf.gov)

, the and international partners announced the investment of in six global centers to resolve global challenges related to crop resilience, conversion of plant matter and other biomass into fuel, and many others. (Source https://www.nsf.gov) In September 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the investment of more than $23 million to remove marine debris. (Source: https://www.noaa.gov)

Plastic Waste Management Market Challenges and Limitations:

What are the Concerns associated with the Increase in Plastic Waste?

Plastic Production, Use, and Disposal: With the increasing global production and consumption of plastic, only 20% of plastics are recycled globally. Plastic waste is increasing and becoming mismanaged. There are various risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of plastic and its impacts on the environment and people.

With the increasing global production and consumption of plastic, only 20% of are recycled globally. Plastic waste is increasing and becoming mismanaged. There are various risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of plastic and its impacts on the environment and people. Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The production, use, and disposal of plastic create GHG emissions within the plastic value chain. Research studies by the Center for International Environmental Law stated that GHG emissions from plastics account for 10-13% of the entire carbon budget by 2050.

Plastic Waste Management Market Report Coverage:

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 38.91Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 40.94 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 52.75 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 58.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 64.60 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 5.20% Asia Pacific Market Size in 2025 USD 20.47 Billion Asia Pacific Market Size by 2034 USD 32.62 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historical Data 2021 to 2023 Segments Covered Service (Collection, Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfilling), Polymer Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET, Polystyrene, Others), Source (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Institutional), End Use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others), Region Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Countries Analyzed U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, GCC Countries Competitive Intelligence Detailed company profiles, market share analysis, and strategic landscape Research Methodology Data triangulation, expert interviews, bottom-up & top-down market modeling



Case Study: Recycleye – AI-Powered Plastic Waste Sorting in the UK

Recycleye, a UK-based technology company, has emerged as a pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence and robotics into plastic waste management. With the goal of automating material recovery processes, the company addresses the inefficiencies in traditional sorting methods that often lead to misclassification and landfill overflow.

Project Overview

In 2023, Recycleye partnered with leading Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across the United Kingdom to deploy its AI-powered vision systems and robotic arms. These systems were designed to detect and classify over 28 types of plastic in real time using deep learning algorithms and high-resolution imaging.

Measurable Outcomes

Sorting accuracy increased by 20% , reducing contamination in recycled batches.

, reducing contamination in recycled batches. 30% faster processing speed compared to manual sorting.

compared to manual sorting. Estimated landfill diversion increased by 40% in pilot locations.

in pilot locations. Enhanced detection of valuable recyclable plastics like PET and HDPE.

Strategic Impact

Recycleye’s technology aligns with both UK waste reduction targets and EU Circular Economy Action Plan goals, enabling municipalities and private recyclers to:

Improve recycling efficiency

Lower operational costs

Meet ESG and compliance benchmarks

Key Insight

The case demonstrates how AI and automation can play a transformative role in addressing global plastic pollution by increasing throughput, accuracy, and economic value in the waste stream.

Leverage forward-looking insights and ESG-aligned data to inform capital allocation and policy frameworks.

Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Service Analysis:

How Recycling Segment Dominated the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2024?

The recycling segment dominated the plastic waste management market in 2024 owing to several benefits of recycling for the environment, economy, and community. Recycling is best for products that can be easily recycled and contain recycled content. The national recycling strategy to prevent plastic pollution supports the recycling system.

The collection segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the plastic waste management market during the forecast period due to the benefits of using plastic in packaging. The plastic waste collection efforts are also driven by the advantages of plastic products, such as versatility, mobility, light-weight and adaptable nature, and resistance to corrosion.

Polymer Analysis:

What made Polypropylene the Dominant Segment in the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2024?

The polypropylene segment dominated the plastic waste management market in 2024 owing to the numerous benefits of polypropylene, such as chemical resistance, durability, electrical insulation, water resistance, flexibility, strength, and lightweight nature. Moreover, it is fully recyclable due to which it is considered eco-friendly plastic.

The low-density polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the plastic waste management market during the forecast period due to its versatility, flexibility, durability, and ease of processing. It is commonly used in packaging, bottles, containers, agricultural film, and industrial applications.

Source Analysis:

How did the Residential Segment Dominate the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2024?

The residential segment dominated the plastic waste management market in 2024 owing to the benefits of plastic for residential areas in terms of reduced weight, increased fuel economy, reduced packaging, and energy savings. Plastic has lower impact than paper, strength, and durability. Plastic waste management can improve the health and safety of residential people.

The commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the plastic waste management market during the forecast period due to reduced dependency on fossil fuels and reduced use of natural resources. The commercial sector also benefits in terms of more energy-efficient manufacturing methods, fewer landfills, and cleaner oceans.

End Use Analysis:

How Packaging Segment Dominated the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2024?

The packaging segment dominated the plastic waste management market in 2024 owing to the benefits of plastic food packaging, which include preservation of the freshness of food products, cost-effectiveness, durability, and versatility. Packaging gives an aesthetic appearance to the products with clear visibility.

The consumer product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the plastic waste management market during the forecast period due to the innovative designs, functionalities, and adaptability of plastic products. The versatile applications of plastic in construction, packaging, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and other sectors make it a popular choice among people.

Plastic Waste Management Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Asia Pacific Plastic Waste Management Market?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific plastic waste management market size has been calculated at USD 20.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 32.62 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2034.







How Did Asia Pacific Dominate the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the plastic waste management market in 2024. The Japanese government makes efforts to create strong plastic pollution management in Asia and the Pacific. With the increased attention to plastic pollution globally and regionally, the Asian countries introduced the ASEAN Declaration on Plastic Circularity in October 2024.

This region also presented the Pacific Regional Declaration on the Prevention of Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution and its Impacts. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) took initiatives to promote actions on plastic pollution from source to sea in Asia and the Pacific.

What are the Supportive Measures for Waste Management in India?

The Indian government took initiatives to manage plastic waste by celebrating the world environment day of 2025. This day is celebrated to promote awareness among people regarding environmental preservation. More than 150 countries participated in this event by accessing this global platform for outreach activities.

In October 2024, Mondelez India announced the launch of the ‘Lighthouse Project’ in Mapusa, Goa to address challenges associated with waste management and contribute to the circular economy. (Source: https://thecsruniverse.com)

What to Expect from North American Countries in Plastic Waste Management Market?

North America is expected to grow rapidly in plastic waste management market during the forecast period. American people contribute to a global average of 1.6 pounds of plastic waste per person daily. The government regulations manage plastic waste responsibly and conduct plastic waste recycling.

The federal government aims to support other states in designing and conducting plastic waste management programs. It also works towards a unified national approach while the U.S. plastic regulations boost the development of environmentally-friendly products and improvements in recycling systems.

How does the U.S. Treat Plastic Waste through its Nationwide Regulations?

In July 2024, the Biden administration’s plan in the U.S. introduced its new plastic regulations to address plastic pollution from production to disposal. Based on this strategy, about 175 nations plan to work collaboratively on treating plastic pollution by the end of 2024.

The U.S. is the largest economy in the world which significantly impacts global plastic policies through its domestic regulations. These new plastic regulations in the U.S. aim to develop national standards to measure microplastics found in air, food, and drinking water.

California also conducted a program to measure microplastics found in drinking water and address associated challenges in 2023. The U.S. federal government further plans to expand this strategy nationwide that will enable scientists to conduct the collection of standard data to set safety limits.

In November 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced the national strategy to prevent plastic pollution.

What’s Driving Plastic Waste Management Growth in Europe?

Europe has emerged as a frontrunner in regulatory action against plastic pollution. The European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive and its Circular Economy Action Plan have prompted businesses to adopt more sustainable packaging and waste handling systems.

Countries like Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands are investing in advanced recycling technologies and biodegradable materials to achieve EU-wide plastic reduction targets by 2030.

What Lies Ahead for Plastic Waste Management by 2034?

The next decade will be shaped by global treaties on plastic pollution, government-backed circular economy mandates, and green investments into AI and chemical recycling. Innovations in biodegradable materials and digital waste tracking will redefine how nations and corporations tackle the plastic crisis.

Industry leaders must prioritize transparency, traceability, and cross-border collaboration to stay ahead of both regulations and public expectations.

Waste Management Market: The global waste management market size accounted for USD 1.20 trillion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 2.30 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2025 to 2034.

The accounted for USD 1.20 trillion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 2.30 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2025 to 2034. Solid Waste Management Market: The global solid waste management market size was valued at USD 292.91 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 441.98 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2025 to 2034.

The was valued at USD 292.91 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 441.98 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2025 to 2034. Recycled Plastic Market: The global recycled plastic market size accounted for USD 53.69 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 127.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.01% from 2025 to 2034.

The accounted for USD 53.69 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 127.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.01% from 2025 to 2034. Plastic Packaging Market: The global plastic packaging market size reached USD 447.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 663.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2025 to 2034.

The reached USD 447.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 663.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2025 to 2034. Textile Waste Management Market: The global textile waste management market size accounted for USD 10.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 11.37 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 23.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034.

The accounted for USD 10.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 11.37 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 23.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034. Waste Recycling Services Market : The global waste recycling services market size was estimated for USD 65.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 109.61 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2034.

: The was estimated for USD 65.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 109.61 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2025 to 2034. Biodegradable Plastic Market: The global biodegradable plastics market size was valued at USD 4.79 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 19.41 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.28% from 2024 to 2034.

Plastic Waste Management Market Leading Companies

Attero

Recycleye

Republic Services

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK

The Shakti Plastic Industries

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

Banyan Nation Recycling

Biffa

Eco Recycling Ltd

Gravita India Ltd

MBA Polymers

Procter & Gamble

Purecycle Technologies Inc

Saahas Zero Waste

Stericycle

SWM Recycling

Waste Connections

A2Z Group

Berry Global

Bhuyantra Waste Management Pvt Ltd

Binbag recycling

Clean Harbors

Far Eastern New Century

What is Going Around the Globe?

In July 2024, Republic Services Inc. introduced its sustainability initiatives and success towards 2030, which also include a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that support the climate goals of customers. (Source: https://media.republicservices.com)

In March 2024, Dow and Procter & Gamble announced the development of a new proprietary recycling technology to resolve the issues associated with hard-to-recycle plastic waste. (Source: https://corporate.dow.com)

Plastic Waste Management Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Service

Collection

Recycling

Incineration

Landfills

By Polymer

Polypropylene

Low density polyethylene

High density polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Terephthalate

Others

By Source

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End Use

Packaging

Textile

Consumer product

Transportation

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

