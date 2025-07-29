Industrial Coatings Market worth $142.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.12%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Coatings Market is estimated to grow from USD 112.04 billion in 2024 to USD 142.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2025 and 2030, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Solvent-borne coatings are reliable and can be used in a variety of demanding applications, making up the largest market segment in the world of industrial coatings. Their resilience and strong adhesion lead people to depend on them for automotive, machinery, and building projects. However, increasing environmental regulations, concerns about VOC emissions, and a growing need for sustainability are transforming market dynamics. As a result, powder coatings and waterborne coatings are rapidly gaining popularity due to their environmentally friendly properties, being almost VOC-free, and the advancement of application technologies. More people are opting for these alternatives in both developed and emerging markets, primarily where the focus is on complying with environmental regulations and ensuring safety during operations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=746

Browse in-depth TOC on “Industrial Coatings Market”

386 - Market Data Tables

60 – Figures

345 - Pages

List of Key Players in Industrial Coatings Market:

The Sherwin-Willaims Company (US) PPG Industries Inc. (US) AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US) Jotun A/S (Norway) Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan) RPM International Inc. (US) Hempel A/S (Denmark) BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Industrial Coatings Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand from automotive industry Restraint: luctuating raw material prices Opportunity: Increasing use of nanocoatings Challenge: Stringent regulatory policies

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=746

Key Findings of the Study:

Epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type in terms of value during the forecast period The waterborne technology segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024 The automotive OEM end-use industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024 Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global industrial coatings market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Based on resin type, epoxy resins are estimated to hold the largest market share in the industrial coatings market, primarily because they perform better and cost more than the other resins available today. It is common to find epoxy coatings in marine, oil & gas, automotive, and infrastructure settings because they adhere well, resist chemicals, possess high strength, and are quite durable. Their ability to last significantly longer against wear and rust justifies the higher cost of high-alloy superalloys in specialized fields. Epoxy resins are favored in the industrial coatings industry mainly because they offer useful features and are marketed at premium prices.

Based on technology, powder coatings are estimated to witness the highest growth rate in the industrial coatings market during the forecast period due to various technological factors. Powder coatings do not pollute the air, emit high levels of VOCs, and can last a long time without becoming damaged or worn out. With stringent regulations on emission control and an increased emphasis on sustainability, the use of powder coatings is on the rise in the automotive, appliance, and industrial sectors. Furthermore, recent advancements in application processes and their broader use across several industries are driving the global demand for powder coatings.

Based on the end-use industry, the general industrial category accounted for the largest share of the industrial coatings market. The reason for this dominance is that many types of machinery, equipment, metal fabrication, and consumer goods require durable and protective coatings. This area benefits from consistent demand in both affluent and developing countries due to ongoing advancements in industry and construction production. Being used in many industries and constantly requiring upkeep and finishes, general industrial is the biggest and most dependable part of the market.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=746

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial coatings market in terms of value in 2024. Market growth in this region is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and rising investments in the industrial and automotive industries. The growing manufacturing base of the region, enhanced safety levels, and evolving demand for high-performance and dependable machines among emerging markets like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are also fueling market growth. Additionally, the presence of major industrial bases, a large population, and ongoing capacity expansions across key industries continue to underscore Asia Pacific’s leading position in the world’s industrial coatings market.

PPG Industries Inc. is one of the world’s leading suppliers of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, boasting a strong market presence with 156 manufacturing facilities across many countries in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. PPG Industries provides a wide variety of coating solutions for aerospace, automotive OEM and refinish, industrial, packaging, marine, and architectural markets. The company has strengthened its product portfolio through sustained innovation and sustainable practices that emphasize waterborne coatings for environmental friendliness applications.

AkzoNobel N.V. is one of the leading global industrial coatings companies based in the Netherlands, serving customers in over 150 countries. Its diverse portfolio includes decorative paints and high-performance coatings for key industries such as marine, automotive, architecture, and industrial manufacturing. The company has made significant strides in developing responsible and sustainable coating technologies, with a strong emphasis on waterborne and low-VOC formulations.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: