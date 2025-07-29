Digital Asset Technologies Announces Proposed $3 Million Private Placement to Fund LiquidLink's Lightning Network Liquidity

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION ‎IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: DGTEF) (FSE: 988) (“DATT” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of C$1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the Company's subsidiary, LiquidLink AI Corp., in developing a high-liquidity Lightning Network infrastructure. This infrastructure is expected to support scalable, instant Bitcoin payments and the next generation of digital assets on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, facilitating low-cost, instantaneous settlement of Real-World Assets (RWAs) and stablecoins. These hubs are expected to support liquidity for multi-asset digital commerce and are intended to generate revenue through transaction routing fees. The Company may also allocate a portion of the proceeds from the Offering to marketing and general working capital purposes.

Marcus Ingram, CEO of Digital Asset Technologies, commented: “We view this not just as a financing, but as a strategic step toward building core infrastructure for the future of digital commerce. The Lightning Network offers a solution to Bitcoin’s scalability challenges, with liquidity remaining a key bottleneck. The proceeds from this financing are expected to help position LiquidLink as a meaningful, revenue-generating node within this growing ecosystem. This is expected to enable us to leverage a Bitcoin treasury to support global transactions and generate revenue through Lightning Network activity.”

Offering Details

The Offering will consist of up to 3,000 Convertible Debenture Units at a price of C$1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit will consist of C$1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") and 2,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Convertible Debenture will mature on the date which is 24 months from the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date") and will be convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.25 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”) at an exercise price of C$0.40 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Convertible Debentures will bear interest from the Closing Date at 10.0% per annum, calculated and payable on a semi-annual basis in cash or, at the option of the ‎Company and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), in Common Shares at a deemed price equal to the closing price of the Common Shares on the Exchange on the applicable semi-annual interest payment date.‎

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders’ fees in cash or securities, or a combination thereof, to certain finders, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. There is no minimum number of Convertible Debenture Units or minimum aggregate proceeds required to close the Offering and the Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one (1) or more tranches.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the issue date of the applicable Convertible Debenture Units in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering and the issuance of the securities described hereunder are subject to several conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including approval from the Exchange.

The Offering is to be conducted in the provinces of Canada, and such other jurisdictions (including the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration ‎requirements under the United States Securities Act of ‎‎1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")),‎ as may be determined by the Company, by way of private placement exemptions from prospectus requirements, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Email: info@datech.ca

Learn more: https://www.datech.ca

About Liquidlink AI Corp.

LiquidLink is a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., focused on building secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. Its flagship product, Xrpfy, provides self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem. LiquidLink is now expanding its focus to include high-availability infrastructure on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, designed to power instant, global transactions for both Bitcoin and a new wave of tokenized assets.

Media Contact:

Marcus Ingram

marcus@liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink Website: https://liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink X (Twitter): @LiquidLink_XRP

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact Marcus Ingram, CEO, marcus@liquidlink.ai.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the size of the Offering, the timing for completion of the Offering, the use of the proceeds of the Offering, the Company’s business strategy, current and future investments, and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither the Convertible Debentures nor the Warrants being offered, nor the Common Shares issuable upon the conversion or exchange thereof, have been or will be registered under the 1933 Act or state securities laws. Accordingly, the Convertible Debenture Units may not be offered or sold to U.S. persons except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws is available.