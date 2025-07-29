Enterprise IT Security Outlook Report 2023-2025-2028 | Competitive Analysis of Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Check Point Software Technologies, and IBM

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook Report: Enterprise IT Security (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise IT security market size was valued at $173.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The global enterprise IT security market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise IT security market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The global enterprise IT security market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise IT security market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise IT security landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise IT security market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise IT security market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise IT security market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise IT security market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise IT security.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise IT security market.

Key Highlights

The need for enterprises to eliminate huge cost associated with such security breaches and safeguard their IT systems from security attacks has been driving the enterprise IT security market, globally.

According to the analyst, enterprise IT security market would see majority share of its revenue come from managed security services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from managed security services reached $63.6 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $106.2 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise IT security, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $66.7 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $104.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise IT security market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise IT security market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise IT security market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise IT security market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise IT security vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM

