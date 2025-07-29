eFuse Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Quad Flat No Leads (QFN) Packages to Dominate eFuse Market Amid Compact Design Demand

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eFuse Market by Type, Packaging Type, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eFuse market is projected to rise from USD 557.0 million in 2024 to USD 737.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. Government policies promoting energy efficiency and sustainable technologies are propelling the use of eFuses in smart grids and electric vehicles, making them crucial for reliable circuit protection and efficient power management.

By package type, Quad Flat No Leads (QFN) is anticipated to be the largest segment of the eFuse market during the forecast period.

The market segments include Small Outline No Lead, Dual Flat No Leads, QFN, Thin Shrink Small Outline Package, and others. QFN packages are popular in integrated circuits for their compact size, concealed leads, and heat sinking capabilities. Automotive, telecom, and consumer electronics industries prefer QFN for its efficient thermal handling and space-saving properties, essential for electric vehicles and wearable devices. QFN offers a balance between performance and manufacturing cost, making it valuable where product volumes are high.

Based on Application, the hard disk drives segment is expected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

The segmentation includes solid-state drives, hard disk drives, servers and data center equipment, automotive electronics, and other applications. Hard disk drives are projected to be the second-largest segment, driven by the need for real-time control and protection of electrical systems. eFuses ensure safe handling of overcurrent and short circuits in HDDs, crucial for data integrity in enterprise and consumer segments. As cloud adoption in data centers grows, eFuses are increasingly incorporated. HDD continues to be the cost-effective choice for high-capacity storage, bolstering eFuse integration.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

North America is set to be a leading market for eFuse technology in 2024, especially in automotive, industry, and telecommunications sectors. The US aims for net-zero emissions by 2050, pushing for energy-efficient systems that utilize eFuses.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the eFuse market include Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (US), and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US). The report offers an in-depth competitive analysis of these companies, detailing their profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Research Coverage: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global eFuse market, studying its types, packaging types, applications, verticals, and regions. It includes both qualitative and quantitative analyses, major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Insight into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the eFuse market growth.

Market Development: As of 2023, only 20% of 25 million automobiles integrated eFuse technology. Growing use in telecom and industrial sectors is expanding growth avenues globally.

Product Innovation/Development: eFuses are advancing with cloud-based monitoring, IoT connectivity, and AI-driven diagnostics for enhanced real-time detection and power management. QFN packaging boosts compactness and reliability, supporting better current limiting and thermal protection.

Market Diversification: In February 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. acquired Western Automation Research and Development Limited, enhancing its industrial technology and circuit protection capacity.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of top players like Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan), and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $557 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $737.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Applications of High Voltage Architecture in EVs Reduced Downtime and Maintenance Costs

Challenges Design Complexities and Biased Current During Operation of Efuse

Opportunities Reduced Certification Workload Rise in Hyperscale Data Centers Ongoing Technological Advancements in EVs

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Providers Manufacturers Distributors/ Resellers End-users

Ecosystem Mapping

Case Study Analysis Efuse Provide Advanced Solution by Replacing Traditional Sacrificial Fuses in Vehicle Electrical Systems Efuse Safeguard High-Capacity Li-Ion Battery Packs in EV Battery Management Systems from Internal Shorts and Currents Efuse Ensures Uninterrupted Operation of Data Centers

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors (Sic,Gan) Adjacent Technology Smart Fusing

Pricing Analysis Average Selling Price Trend of Efuse, by Type Average Selling Price Trend of Efuse, by Region

Trade Analysis Import Scenario (HS Code 8542) Export Scenario (HS Code 8542)

Patent Analysis Patents Applied and Granted, 2014-2024 List of Patents, 2020-2024

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Investment and Funding Scenario

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Tariffs Related to Efuse Products

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Key Stakeholders in Buying Process Buying Criteria



Company Profiles

Littelfuse, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analog Devices, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Silergy Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Semtech

