Statement on recent news

Turin, 29 July 2025. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG; the “Company”) communicates that it is engaged in ongoing, advanced discussions with different parties for potential transactions involving its defence business, on the one hand, and the balance of the Company on the other.

In accordance with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of these potential transactions. In doing so, the Board is giving careful consideration to the interests of Iveco Group and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients. The Board will keep the market updated in accordance with applicable laws.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

