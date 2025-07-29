PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolutionary.org’s elite bodybuilding sub-forum MuscleMecca is rolling out a new content series for 2025 focused on pro bodybuilding careers, athlete net worth, and full IFBB Pro League coverage. The series features financial deep dives into the lives of three legends—Kali Muscle, Ken “Flex” Wheeler, and Lee Priest—and tracks every major show on the 2025 IFBB calendar. Together, these releases offer a unique look into the real business of bodybuilding.

MuscleMecca, hosted within Evolutionary.org, is a private sub-forum created exclusively for serious competitors and insiders. The new editorial campaign pairs financial transparency with career breakdowns, providing an inside look at how athletes survive and thrive in a sport with few guarantees. The launch reflects a growing demand in the bodybuilding world for real information about earnings, brand building, and life after the stage.





Evolutionary.org Muscle Mecca Bodybuilding Forum

Kali Muscle’s financial empire and fitness media reach

The first feature centers on Kali Muscle, who turned personal struggle into one of the most profitable fitness platforms online. From prison workouts to global content stardom, Kali Muscle built his net worth through YouTube, Hyphy products, film roles, and sponsorships.

The full breakdown of his income sources and financial evolution is covered in the official thread here:

https://www.evolutionary.org/forums/threads/kali-muscle-net-worth-full-biography-of-his-career-family-and-financial-journey.105778/

Kali’s story shows how a strong digital presence combined with relentless self-promotion can turn a physique into a million-dollar asset. As of 2024, his estimated net worth is around five million dollars. MuscleMecca’s coverage of Kali includes video features, forum discussion, and a timeline of his rise from adversity to global reach.

Flex Wheeler’s legacy, recovery, and post-competition value

The next feature in the series focuses on Flex Wheeler, whose name is tied to some of the greatest physiques ever seen on an IFBB stage. With four Arnold Classic wins and several Mr. Olympia top-five finishes, Flex’s legacy is set. But beyond his stage wins is a story of personal pain, discipline, and financial survival.

Flex’s full story and financial data are detailed in this thread:

https://www.evolutionary.org/forums/threads/ken-flex-wheeler-bodybuilder-net-worth-from-street-hardship-to-bodybuilding-royalty-age-height-life.105858/

Despite medical challenges including a kidney transplant and leg amputation, Flex remains active in media, coaching, and mentorship. His estimated net worth is between two and two point two million dollars. The article outlines his business deals, endorsements, and key milestones that helped secure his long-term financial position after retirement from competition.

Lee Priest’s cult following and income through independence

Lee Priest’s story is not about conformity but defiance. Known for his short height and massive proportions, Lee’s career took off because he refused to follow anyone’s rules. His blunt takes on drugs, politics in judging, and bodybuilding culture earned him both criticism and a cult fanbase.

His full net worth and life breakdown is documented in this official MuscleMecca thread:

https://www.evolutionary.org/forums/threads/lee-priest-net-worth-age-height-and-career-how-much-has-this-bodybuilder-earned.105697/

Lee Priest’s estimated net worth sits between one point three and one point five million dollars. The article reviews his competition history, sponsorship deals, car collection, and business activities including public speaking and appearances. His appeal is built on honesty and staying true to his beliefs, which proved to have financial value over time.

Full coverage of the 2025 IFBB Pro League season

Alongside the athlete financial profiles, MuscleMecca is also hosting real-time discussion and previews of the full 2025 IFBB Pro League calendar. The community has created a living thread to document key contests, from local qualifiers to major stages like the Arnold Classic and Olympia.

Members can find that thread here:

https://www.evolutionary.org/forums/threads/2025-ifbb-pro-league-bodybuilding-competition-schedule.105779/

The schedule includes over thirty events across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Forum users can track athlete entries, prep updates, and prize money breakdowns across every division. Weekly updates will include posing reviews, travel information, and discussion on Olympia qualification routes.

Why this series matters

By combining deep-dive financial profiles with live competition tracking, Evolutionary.org is offering the most complete look yet at what bodybuilding truly requires. Beyond diet and training, it’s about media, partnerships, resilience, and planning.

Forum members have already responded to the series with praise for its honesty and utility. New competitors now have examples of what’s possible and how much actual cash flows through the top tiers of the sport.

“The numbers in these features are what guys want to know but never hear about,” said forum user TomVancouver. “We talk about gear, meals, and training 24/7. Finally we’re talking about the business side.”

Exclusive access inside MuscleMecca

MuscleMecca is invite-only. To join, users must apply through Evolutionary.org and show competitive history, prep coaching credentials, or contribute to ongoing threads with verified insight. The forum includes private coaching sections, posing video breakdowns, accountability logs, and direct athlete-to-athlete support.

The editorial series will continue throughout 2025 with additional net worth profiles, competition prep analysis, and new educational threads around branding and monetization for up-and-coming athletes.

About Evolutionary.org and MuscleMecca

Evolutionary.org was founded in 2015 and remains one of the most active and respected bodybuilding forums online. It hosts discussions on training, gear, supplements, diet, contest prep, and mental health. With over 50,000 global members and a dedicated team of moderators, it is known for its mix of expertise, transparency, and real-world experience.

MuscleMecca launched in early 2025 as the premium sub-forum focused solely on competitive athletes. It offers a higher standard of discussion, verified threads, and original content such as the net worth series. It is designed to be a serious destination for those inside the sport, not just watching from the outside.

