Veriff Report: As Fraud Soars Across Industries, “Fraud Tax” May Become Unsustainable for E-commerce and Marketplace Platforms

New York, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early May, a Kentucky mother found herself in a sticky mess upon discovering stacks and stacks of Dum Dum lollipops (estimated to be about 70,000 pops) delivered to her front door. The surprise delivery was ordered by her young son, who had been playing with her phone and rang up a price tag of about $4,000. The mother’s efforts to obtain a refund took some time, but Amazon eventually reimbursed her.

Headlines like this may be a source of dismayed amusement for the general public, but they are no laughing matter for the paying customers, e-commerce sites, and online marketplaces involved. Fraud, even inadvertent account takeover examples such as this, risks siphoning an oversized share of e-commerce and marketplace platforms’ revenues and injuring customer trust.

To further explore these trends, Veriff today released its annual “The Future of E-commerce” report. By combining the company’s in-house data (included in the Veriff Identity Fraud Report) with front-line perspectives (including both fraud professionals via the company’s U.S. Fraud Industry Pulse Survey, as well as consumers via its Fraud Index), “The Future of E-commerce” reveals key insights into the current state of affairs and suggests future directions.

“When it comes to e-commerce and marketplace transactions, the process of building and maintaining trust begins and ends with rock-solid identity verification,” says Ira Bondar, Senior Fraud Group Manager at Veriff. “Trust, in turn, is directly linked to revenue, customer retention, and security compliance. With the pace, type, and sophistication of fraud skyrocketing industry-wide, e-commerce sites and online marketplaces must address it quickly and decisively with next-generation security mechanisms like biometrics to provide the foundation for continued growth now and in the future.”

Among the findings in the “Future of E-commerce”:

E-commerce witnessed the highest level of authorized fraud scams across all industries, including financial services. Specifically, e-commerce experienced 18x the global average for this type of fraud, or when a scammer poses as a legitimate entity, such as a bank or a business, in order to trick someone into willingly performing an identity verification session.

Moreover, 75 percent of consumers in Veriff’s Fraud Index say identity verification is a very important consideration when signing up for an online marketplace. With more money changing hands on these platforms than ever before, it is vital to verify that users, both buyers and sellers, are who they claim to be, and that both parties know they’re transacting with a legitimate person or business on the other end of the line.

The e-commerce industry typically experiences a 22 percent spike in fraud rates during peak shopping periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making the potential cut into revenues even more sizable.

Veriff’s report also highlights the need to implement advanced security measures while ensuring a smooth, safe, and convenient process for legitimate customers and users, especially in key areas like onboarding. Tools like biometrics can further be combined with age verification technology for sites that must adhere to these requirements.

