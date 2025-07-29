Enphase Energy Launches Next-Generation Battery System for Smarter, Simpler Home Power

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the 4th-generation Enphase® Energy System, featuring the IQ® Battery 10C, IQ® Meter Collar, and the IQ® Combiner 6C. This next-generation system stands out for its smaller footprint, enhanced features, easier installation, and unmatched reliability. Watch a video about the new Enphase system here.

The IQ Battery 10C is the core of the 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, offering 10 kWh of usable energy and delivers 7.08 kW of continuous power, capable of supporting heavy startup loads like HVAC systems and pool pumps. Its compact form factor delivers nearly 34% greater energy density and can take up to 62% less wall space compared to the previous generation system. It also includes built-in neutral-forming microinverters that enable backup functionality and reduce the amount of internal hardware compared to the last generation battery. Less equipment and a streamlined commissioning process simplifies installation and can help unlock more single-day deployments. The battery utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, providing safety and longevity.

Complementing the system, the IQ Meter Collar simplifies whole-home backup by providing microgrid interconnection device (MID) functionality. The IQ Meter Collar mounts cleanly behind the utility meter or on a standalone meter socket, removing the need to relocate circuits to a backup sub-panel. It eliminates the need for additional consumption current transformers (CTs) and supports grid isolation, enhancing system reliability. Using fewer components can enable faster installations and reduce the wall space required. The IQ Meter Collar can be installed independently on a standalone meter socket without requiring utility approval, or – in select markets – directly behind the utility meter with approval. The product is already authorized for use by multiple utilities in key markets, and many more approvals are anticipated in the coming months. To review a complete list of utilities that have approved the use of the IQ Meter Collar, please visit the Enphase website.

The IQ Combiner 6C further streamlines installation by consolidating interconnection equipment into one enclosure, featuring integrated breaker spaces for solar, battery, EV charging, and load control, along with pre-installed CTs for solar and battery metering. Together, these components reduce wall space, complexity, and installation time, delivering a more efficient and reliable energy solution.

“The 4th-generation Enphase Energy System has a streamlined design that can help make installations faster and systems more cost-effective for homeowners," said Raul Vergara, owner of Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Florida. "We are very excited about the new features in this system and can’t wait to see the benefits they’ll bring to our customers."

“The new system from Enphase, featuring the IQ Battery 10C, is an incredible feat for the solar industry," said Supratim Srinivasan, CEO of Atma Energy, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Texas. “Enphase continues to push the boundaries of innovation, and we look forward to growing our relationship and bringing this cutting-edge system to more customers.”

“Enphase has once again raised the bar with its 4th-generation Enphase Energy System,” said James Allen, CEO of Allterra Solar, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in California. “With the smart integration features making projects more seamless than ever, we expect it to cut our installation time in half. We’re excited to bring this breakthrough technology to homeowners and provide them with the most advanced energy solutions available.”

“With the launch of our 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, we’re delivering smarter, more efficient, and more powerful solutions that simplify installation, enhance reliability, and provide greater value to homeowners," said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “We’re excited to continue driving innovation and supporting installers in bringing cutting-edge solar and storage technology to more customers worldwide.”

Enphase Energy expects to begin shipping the IQ Battery 10C with domestic content from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities in the third quarter of 2025. The products are identified by a “DOM” suffix in the SKU and can help solar and storage projects qualify for the current Domestic Content Bonus Credit, which incentivizes solar and battery projects using U.S.-manufactured components. When paired with select U.S.-made IQ8™ Microinverters and racking equipment, Enphase systems may meet eligibility requirements for the bonus credit. Watch a video about Enphase’s manufacturing process in Texas here.

The 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, including the IQ Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ Combiner 6C, is now backed by a 15-year Enphase limited warranty. Shipments for the 4th-generation system began last month and orders can be placed through Enphase distribution partners.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

