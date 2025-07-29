Introducing Element Mobility – a Strategic Division to Drive the Future of Intelligent Fleet Technology

Element Fleet Management is advancing its leadership in fleet and mobility innovation with the launch of Element Mobility, a strategic division that brings together breakthrough technologies, forward thinking, and transformative partnerships to shape the future of fleet and mobility management. The innovation lab is the first of several pillars within the Element Mobility division.

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced the launch of Element Mobility — a bold new division to advance next-generation fleet technologies, continuing Element’s leadership role in shaping the future of intelligent mobility.

“Our industry is evolving at unprecedented speed, and Element Mobility is our answer to staying ahead of that curve,” said Kobi Eisenberg, President, Element Mobility and Autofleet, who will be leading the new division. “It places us at the forefront of innovation — accelerating breakthrough technologies, forging high-impact partnerships, and transforming bold ideas into scalable, market-shaping solutions that will define the future of intelligent mobility.”

Element Mobility marks a pivotal milestone in the Company's strategic evolution, bringing together multiple streams to accelerate the development of scalable, technology-first solutions that anticipate the future needs of clients and the industry at large. Building on Element’s acquisition of Autofleet, and the recently announced strategic partnership with Samsara, this initiative deepens the Company's leadership in fleet and mobility technology and underscores its commitment to driving transformative innovation.

“This division is about driving change from within,” said Dor Shay, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Autofleet, who will be leading the innovation lab, the first pillar within the Element Mobility division. “Our innovation lab will serve as Element’s laboratory for breakthrough development — focused on technologies that will fundamentally transform how businesses manage their fleet assets, including autonomous fleets and robotics, drones and AI for shaping new client experiences as well as accelerated development, and other emerging innovations that align with our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility.”

In addition to in-house innovation, Element Mobility will foster strategic partnerships with the best in the industry — established leaders, along with promising emerging companies and start-ups to ensure that Element clients benefit from the most advanced, future-ready solutions available.

“Element Mobility represents a defining step in our journey to reimagine fleet and mobility management – bringing “intelligence in motion” to life through an integrated platform of innovation, strategic collaboration, and a bold vision for what comes next,” shared Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer, Element Fleet Management.



